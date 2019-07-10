Letters to the Editor Integrity and heart of LowCountry Community Church is fine | Letters

Eleven years ago I asked LowCountry Community Church members if they could accommodate my family’s special needs. They didn’t hesitate and welcomed us into the church.

My son, who has Down syndrome and autism loves the church. His body language as he runs into church will tell you that.

Over the years we have learned that accommodation is a two-way street — that we share a responsibility in predicting our son’s behavior and for setting him up for success. Along the way we have been disappointed by friends, family, health care providers and educators. We have had to forgive and learn from each of those disappointments.

Just as we make errors of judgment, others do so, too. We extend the same grace and love that we give ourselves in those challenging moments.

Safety can be a complex issue, and there have been times when we have had to consider more than just our needs for inclusion. When things have gone wrong, we have had to examine the intentions behind a situation and how well a situation is recovered.

For all those who felt the need to bash the integrity and heart of a church that is for the Lowcountry, I encourage you to examine the sincerity of your heart for inclusion. I know where the heart of my church abides and my heart feels bruised by the blow of a decision that has challenged its values, and for the unbridled intolerance and judgment that this painful learning unleashed from our neighbors.

Michelle Hudson



Bluffton

Message to Town of Hilton Head Island: Fix the road; save the trees

Yet again, an epic fail by the Town of Hilton Head Island management.

Lanes in both directions of Pope Avene are like a washboard. A kindergartner could have painted the lines better. There are no reflective markers designating lanes.

Now they have destroyed a huge swath of forest, blocked critical entrances to public parking, and for what? A barren, shadeless park that no one asked for?

And all this during the height of our busy season.

Obviously, after losing thousands of trees during Hurricane Matthew, and any town “vision” management has is distorted by a false sense of growth and misplaced funding.

In conclusion, fix the road and stop tearing down the trees!

Sandon Preston



Hilton Head Island

Solid advice on fatherhood from Barack Obama

Regarding the considerable birth control controversy in your letters to the editor, while President Barack Obama missed the mark on many things, his words on parenting were correct.

On Father’s Day 2008, the then-Senator said, in part, “We know the statistics — that children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of schools; and 20 times more likely to end up in prison....”

Therefore, Obama added, “We need fathers to realize that responsibility does not end at conception. We need them to realize that what makes you a man is not the ability to have a child — it’s the courage to raise one.”

Richard M. Miles



Hilton Head Island

Trump is not the emperor

It seems that our president thinks he is the emperor, not an elected president.

If President Donald Trump can’t get what he wants any other way, he gives an executive order. Sort of like the old saying, “When we play ball we play by my rules because it’s my ball.”

Let’s hope the emperor is replaced by a real president of the people.

Mark Larson



Sun City





