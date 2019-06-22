Letters to the Editor Climate change has a solution in Energy Innovation Act | Letters

Thanks for sharing the op-ed by former Republican congressman Carlos Curbelo, in which he proposes a carbon tax as a preferred method for addressing climate change.

An incremental carbon tax — or fee — is endorsed by scientists, economists, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as essential, and will adjust the price of fossil fuels to reflect the true costs of releasing more CO2.

Some of these costs include: Dirtier air and water from fracking and extracting coal, increasing asthma, cancer, heart events, and insect-borne diseases.

A recent New York Times story shares the billions in costs to cities, which need to fortify themselves against encroaching seas.

Sea-level rise is already affecting property values up and down our coasts.

Fisheries suffer as water temps rise. Ice and permafrost near our poles are melting at alarming rates this spring.

Saltwater is encroaching on farmlands and groundwater.

Storms are worsening, reducing productivity and costing millions of dollars. Drought induces more immigrants to arrive at our border. Torrential rains, drought and fires move erratically across the Midwest and West.

Finally, as long as we remain dependent on fossil fuels, the demand for offshore-drilling and seismic testing will continue.

The great news is there is a bill in the House now that taxes carbon in just this way. Better yet, this bill will be revenue-neutral, creating a trust fund that returns all the fees collected to households in the form of a dividend, protecting most from rising prices. Let your representatives and senators know you support H.R. 763, www.energyinnovationact.org.

Kate Hudson Beaufort

Check data on global temps. Read Anthony Watts

If human activities are causing detrimental warming of the earth’s atmosphere, then concerted action may be necessary.

But how do we know if global warming exists if we can’t trust long-term temperature records? A series of studies by meteorologist Anthony Watts presents a comprehensive review of the quality of data from the National Weather Service’s network of temperature stations (www.surfacestations.org). Watts and his team inspected more than 1,000 of these stations (83% of the total). What they found may surprise you.

They found most stations “were located near air conditioning units, surrounded by asphalt parking lots and roads, on blistering-hot rooftops, or near sidewalks and buildings that radiate heat.” Ninety percent of the stations failed to meet the National Weather Service’s siting requirements that stations must be 100 feet or more away from any artificial heating or reflecting sources. The errors in recorded temperatures at these compromised stations were estimated to be greater than the supposed increase in global temperatures over the past century.

Watts’ report concluded: “The U.S. temperature record is unreliable. And since the U.S. record is thought to be ‘the best in the world,’ it follows that the global database is likely similarly compromised and unreliable.”

Remember, this unreliable database was used by computer programmers’ predictions of catastrophic global warming that are the underpinnings for the Paris Climate Accord and other governmental policy around the world. Are we ready to commit massive economic resources to fix a problem that may not exist?

Tim Doyle Bluffton

Energy production vital to America’s prosperity

At this week’s Orlando rally, President Donald Trump highlighted many accomplishments on the reduction of regulations, increasing employment and the return of manufacturing. The accomplishment that impressed me most, is that the United States is now the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world.

I have traveled much of the world and observed that economic prosperity and energy use go together. Clean water, sanitary sewage and clean air require adequate energy supplies. Energy and environmental engineers understand this, not so much for Washington politicians, except for Trump.

Fossil fuels in 2018 provided 81% of our total energy supply. Our total annual energy use is about 305 million BTUs/year/person for each of our 327 million citizens. This includes transportation, electricity production, manufacturing etc.

The extremist politicians promoting the “Green New Deal” are anti-American. Energy is vital for our economic prosperity, transportation, defense and lifestyles. Who can be against the clean and proper use of domestic energy?

If 305 million BTUs doesn’t mean much to you, then compare it to the per capita energy use in Sudan, Africa, which is about 8 million BTUs per person/year. The leftist politicians would give Sudan high marks for being environmentally conscious based on their meager energy use. To put this in perspective, all of the continent of Africa used about 30 quadrillion BTUs of energy for about 900 million people. America uses about five times that for our 327 million citizens.

Energy and economic prosperity go together.

Dick Storm Hilton Head Island

Good news for Beaufort County on sea walls

A recent study estimates the cost of sea walls if the ocean should rise by 6 inches. Fortunately, at the current rate of sea level rise reported on the NOAA web site, the ocean adjacent to Beaufort County will only rise by 2.4 inches over the next 20 years.

So, some day we may have to invest in sea walls, but we have lots of time to plan.

Meanwhile, Hilton Head Island is able to finance the nourishment of beaches with up to 100 inches of sand about every five years. So our beaches are actually in better shape today than when Hilton Head was incorporated.

Tom Tomfohrde Hilton Head Island

Equality Act: Do not surrender individual freedom

A June 7 letter titled “Equality for All or None” laid out three troubling arguments.

First, the writer assumes that any business with a government-issued license is also funded by the government. That is far from the truth. Not only does a business owner have to pay for those licenses, he also has to finance his own startup costs and continued operations, not to mention his tax obligations. Since he takes all the risks, he should be free to make any business decisions. The market will hold him accountable for his actions.

Second, he confuses entrepreneurs with public service providers, just because the private individual has received a business license to provide goods and services to the general public. The definition from Wikipedia should clarify the situation: “Public service is a service provided by government to people living within its jurisdiction, either directly or by financing provision of services.”

Third, he advocates the rights of others by ignoring the rights of Christians, and by equating Christianity to a monarchy if its believers seek those rights.

In the name of “equality for all,” progressive politicians have unleashed social and political agendas such as “wealth redistribution” and “universal health care,” which, if implemented, would destroy an individual’s property rights and his freedom to choose.

In an era when Washington is overtaken by political ambitions and irrational rhetoric, it’s imperative for citizens to remain vigilant and well-informed, instead of surrendering our rights to do the government’s bidding.

Xiaodan Li Hilton Head Island

Does Hilton Head have a log road?

Has anyone else noticed all the bumps in the road when driving toward the Sea Pines Circle on Pope Avenue?

It reminds me of the old “corduroy” roads where they laid logs crosswise and then paved over them.

Another job well done? I don’t think so.

Lee Hildenbrandt Hilton Head Island