Letters to the Editor Kill Act 388 to fix SC school-funding problem

Letter writers complaining that Beaufort County Councilmen Paul Sommerville and Brian Flewelling are representing their own interests and not those of their constituents when they object to higher school taxes, need to rethink their positions. They are failing to take into consideration the thousands of businesses and owners of property that is not their primary residence that are in the council districts who will be affected by a tax hike. They are constituents too and their needs should be considered as well.

The problem is not with our local councilmen; they are in a no-win position as long as Act 388 is law in South Carolina. It is impossible for them to be fair to both classes of taxpayer. This act places the burden of paying for school operations on business and multiple property owners and exempts everyone else. It is unfair and makes no sense. The state legislature should revoke Act 388 and replace it with a fair program in the upcoming session.

The advantages of living in a literate society go without saying and the education of children is, and should be, everyone’s responsibility. The costs of education should be spread among all of us. If this was the case, County Councilmen could truly represent all of us. For the record, my property is exempted under Act 388.

Jim Dickson St. Helena Island

Pay attention to real needs in South Carolina

Two critical issues continue to plague our county and our state:

Affordable housing in the Bluffton and Hilton Head Island area to support our vacation/service industry, and our education system.

I feel that these two issues are related and seem to constantly be kicked down the road for someone else to address.

Over the past few weeks and months, your paper has published several articles that should collectively draw attention:

▪ $92 million to pay a college football coach in Upstate South Carolina.

▪ $152 million tax break to entice the NFL’s Carolina Panthers to move headquarters and practice facilities to South Carolina.

▪ $61 million possible windfall from the (education) lottery.

That’s $305 million in considerations, etc.

All of this while our state and local officials continue to talk, talk, talk.

I love football, but I also believe that more attention to schools and their teachers in Beaufort County and South Carolina in general will be beneficial to all of us.

Businesses seeking new homes in South Carolina want a strong base of educated workers and managers.

Wayne Beavers Sun City

When abortion is not banned

In response to the Thursday, June 13, opinion piece by Margaret Wurth, printed in The Beaufort Gazette:

As Democrats around the country pass bills allowing abortions through the last trimester, I think about what life could be like for the marginalized, weak, imperfect and vulnerable if these laws take effect. I don’t have to use my imagination.

Thousands of children will continue to be discarded. Children from low-income neighborhoods, children who test positive for birth defects, and healthy boys and girls from mothers of all social spheres will also be in “danger.” But abortion providers will not just “let them die,” but ensure that they die.

Alarmism? Please don’t use the hard cases to press the case for unfettered abortion. Abortion takes a life every time.

Charlotte Cushman Port Royal