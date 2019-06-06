Letters to the Editor SC seat belt law needs teeth — like a $500 fine | Letters

Most state fines covering vehicle seat belts have no teeth because they provide very little monetary incentive for a person to wear a seat belt. Meals for two at a fast food drive through cost as much as the fine for not wearing a seat belt.

Weekly, I read about someone locally who was killed, seriously injured or crippled for life when not wearing a seat belt. South Carolina legislators need to step up and set the standard for fines for other states to follow. Increased fines should be able to be enacted quickly.

The fine should be substantial, at least $500 for each adult in the vehicle if anyone in the vehicle is not wearing a seat belt. Also, a $500 fine for the vehicle owner, as many teenagers are driving a parent’s vehicle. This provides incentive for parents to ensure their teenage drivers use the seat belts.

For those who may say this is too harsh, I say just wear your seat belt and the monetary cost is zero, but the benefit very well may be a saved life.

Graham G. Sutherland III Hilton Head Island

No such thing as free stuff

We want what is best for everyone, right? Of course. We all do. But that is not how the world works; not in most places. The unwritten rule is: You get what you deserve, and most people deserve zilch.

A few places have tried to make the systems work for everyone, but some “cream” always floats to the top. Some people just do not want to be equal; some have to be just a little better than the rest.

Free medical, free education, free housing, free gas, free everything: sounds good. Only one major problem: Money. Who wants to contribute for very little reward? Discussions with professional people indicated that they would contribute just enough to qualify for all the other free stuff. So, we all work 8 to 5, then go home. Hopefully, nothing happens during the “off” hours.

People love free stuff. When the giver gives voluntarily and the receiver accepts, we can say it represents a mutually beneficial arrangement. The same cannot be said for “forced redistribution.” The secret: “The less you want, the happier you will be.”

So what happens to incentive and imagination? If anyone has an idea after working hours, just lay down and rest, and the idea will vanish. How neat is that?

But not to worry. The daemons of power will control whatever ideas can transform your life. As someone said: “A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have.”

Clifton Jester Bluffton

This would also scare JFK

I agree with the gentleman who wrote to say that JFK would be ashamed of what the Democratic Party has become.

Indeed I believe that in addition to feeling ashamed of the socialist leanings of several presidential contenders for the party’s presidential nomination, JFK would be appalled and more than a little concerned about their hostility toward and desire to heavily tax billionaires.

Had JFK lived to old age, his lifetime earnings and investments, combined with his inheritance from a father who was one of the richest men in American history, would in all likelihood have made him a billionaire subject to the wrath of the new breed of Democrats led by Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kathy Allen Beaufort