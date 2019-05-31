Letters to the Editor This Hilton Head surprise makes you want to sing ‘God Bless America’ | Letters

We had just finished a delightful breakfast at the Plantation Deli and received our bill when a lovely young lady a few tables away approached our table.

She asked, “You are a military person, aren’t you?” How she knew that, I have no idea, but she was correct. Maybe it was the flag bow tie I was wearing. (For the record, I served for 22 years in the Navy.)

She said, “Thank you for your service and let me buy your breakfast.” I could tell she was not about to take “no” for an answer.

With a tear in her eye and a kiss on my cheek she returned to her table with the check. I could tell there was more to the story but decided to let the events of the moment speak for themselves.

I didn’t get her name, as I was taken by her generosity and, in retrospect, that wasn’t the objective in any case

As my wife and I departed, I leaned over and gave the lady a kiss on the cheek, shook her husband’s hand, and said, “Thank you for caring.”

I’ll probably never see her again, but this Memorial Day will be remembered for a long time.

God bless America.

Wayne Vanderslice Hilton Head Island

Do you even know what ‘socialist’ means?

Several months ago, I wrote a letter entitled “Don’t accept the easy label.”

I commented about the frequent use of the word “socialism” and questioned whether many of the users could even define the term. I wrote that it was similar to the use of the term “communist-inspired” or “pinko” or “un-American,” which was prevalent in the 1950s.

Again, I ask if the users of the term “socialism” can define it, or know where the term originated. Do they know the difference between communism and socialism?

In the May 29 paper there was a whole tirade about Venezuela, hardly a “socialist” country.

This writer is a true believer in the capitalist economy with all its faults.

Murray Turka Hilton Head Island