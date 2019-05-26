Letters to the Editor ‘Equality Act’ is government policing its own citizens on what to think

While it’s important to oppose true discrimination, H.R. 5, the so-called “Equality Act,” is not legislation preventing discrimination, but a hypocritical political exercise in selective open-mindedness. It means that my historical Christian beliefs will not be tolerated — and could even be punished — by my own government, all in the name of “toleration.” H.R. 5 will have devastating effects on children, parents, business owners, medical professionals, and even nonprofit faith-based ministries.

Apparently, the only truly free speech and acceptable values are those that don’t “offend” the liberal norms defined by the Democratic Party. And having the vague epithet of being a “hater” automatically attached to anyone who dares disagree, as the only rationale needed to dismiss any other concerns or set of values, out of hand, smacks at the fascist tactics used to label and then demonize the Jews as the first step in justifying their oppression and eventual elimination.

Throwing around terms like “equality” and “for the American people” doesn’t stop this legislation from being anything but another form of government policing of its citizens to dictate what they must think, say, and believe as determined by those currently in power.

I have the right to disagree with and even disapprove of anything or anyone I care to, and then publicly live my life accordingly, no matter who decides to take offense. And those in government are hypocritical at best, and political dictators at worst, to legislatively single out my religious values, parenting decisions, and particular attitudes on family and sexual morality for special sanction.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

David Rockwell Beaufort

Energy Freedom Act a proud moment for SC

Letters to the editor are often fueled by convictions that strike us when we see something gone awry. Today, however, I’m fueled by a deep sense of pride in our state, our legislators, and the conservation community that helped us all celebrate the day when the Energy Freedom Act passed at the State House.

I’m proud because so many came together in a spirit of collaboration to do the right thing for South Carolina. I’m proud of our leaders in the legislature, particularly bill sponsors Rep. Peter McCoy and Sen. Tom Davis, whose unwavering support of the principles represented in the Energy Freedom Act helped get us here.

I’m proud my service on the board of Conservation Voters of South Carolina and our unprecedented campaign of over 1 million voter contacts that has educated folks on what this bill was really about: putting the needs of utility customers and the state’s economy first.

I’m proud of all the jobs that will be created as a result of the Energy Freedom Act. I’m proud of all the dollars that will be saved when our power bills go down. I’m proud that a group of diverse stakeholders with equally diverse interests and opinions found common ground that served as our stepping stones to progress.

Collectively, we proved that we are stronger when we work together, and that’s an outcome everyone involved can be proud of, too.

Susan Hilfer Beaufort

Not so fast with the pandas

I understand that the Chinese are recalling the pandas from San Diego. We should not let this happen! They are certainly entitled to a hearing and, if deserving, granted asylum. Or at least to be released until the hearing can be scheduled.

Grady Horton Hilton Head Island