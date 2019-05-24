Letters to the Editor Thank you letters

Emergency medical care

I would like to offer a very big thank you to all the people involved in providing quick, professional, and caring service to me in my time of need.

First to the 911 operator who dispatched our staff at Hilton Head Plantation Security, to the EMS first responders who were caring and efficient.

The Catheter Lab staff at Hilton Head Hospital were wonderful. I was treated quickly and find it truly amazing that within a very short time frame the blockage in my heart was removed, a stint inserted and I was in recovery.

Totally incredible service from top to bottom.

During my years in country club management (Sea Pines CC) I was afforded classes in CPR. The early recognition of the symptoms and quick intervention by professionals saved me from greater heart muscle damage. Listen to your body when it tries to tell you something. Be well and thanks again.

Jerry Vaughan Hilton Head Island

Grants for orchestra youth programs

As President and CEO of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra I would like to express our gratitude to the Bargain Box of Hilton Head and the Concours d ’Elegance Driving Young America program for their generous grants to support the HHSO’s Youth programs.

These grants enable us to continue our after school programs for strings and band students at the elementary school level at several locations.

They support our Music Bridges program offered at 5 local elementary schools where musicians perform with students in second through fifth grades throughout the school year. These lessons are followed by a full symphony concert specifically designed for the approximately 3000 students performed once a year at our concert venue, First Presbyterian Church.

These organizations and others support other aspects of our Youth programs such as Our Hilton Head International Piano Competition Ambassador program where competitors perform in local schools and our Youth Concerto Competition, where 10 finalists from the Southeast vie for prizes and the opportunity to perform with the orchestra.. This summer we introduce the Hilton Head Chamber Music Institute, a 10 day program for 16 string students who will learn techniques of Chamber performance.

Because of these grants we continue to grow our programs each year reaching thousands of children with quality musical training. On behalf of our Board and Staff, I thank both the Bargain Box and the Concours Driving Young America for these grants and for their dedication to make the Lowcountry a wonderful place live.

Mary M. Briggs Hilton Head Island

Battery Creek pool staff

I’d like to compliment the staff at the Battery Creek Indoor swimming pool. The lifeguards are polite, professional, encouraging and 100% attentive to their job. The facility is clean with basic showers and locker rooms and the water quality is consistently PERFECT in clarity and temperature. The pool provides a place for members of our community to swim laps, rehabilitate after an injury or surgery, take a water aerobics class or play. Swimmers get to know each other, and become a support to each other, thus building a sense of community. The lifeguards teach lessons to school children as part of their curriculum. Some of these little second graders have never been in a swimming pool before and are quite uncertain. They leave the swim lesson sessions with more confidence, pride and have learned an invaluable safety skill. Private group and individual lessons are also taught to adults and children by these excellent lifeguards. I have observed the lessons being taught with patience, encouragement, attention to detail and fun. The lifeguard’s schedules vary related to their assigned pool in the county system so I have gotten to know some of them quite well. I’ve been fortunate to know that Annie, Jeremy, Mathew, Cameron, Meagan (who just moved) and the other fabulous lifeguards there have made my swimming experience safe and pleasurable. We are really lucky to have this wonderful resource here in Beaufort to contribute to our good health and happiness. Thank you.

Linda Morris Beaufort

PAL Online Auction

Palmetto Animal League’s 10th Annual Bid for PAL Online Auction was held April 25-28 raising critical funds to support PAL’s no kill animal rescue programs and adoption center.

We are extremely grateful for the community’s enthusiastic response to this fundraising event, especially with regards to the registered bidders and generous donors who provided over 380 fantastic items for our auction. We would like to thank our Silver Paw Partners in Rescue: Gifted Hilton Head, Hargray, John Kilmer Fine Interiors and other area businesses that sponsored the auction. Our appreciation also goes out to our Silver Paw Media Partners: Dick Broadcasting (Bob 106.9, G100, Rewind 107.9 and FM 96.1 The Island), The Bluffton Sun/The Hilton Head Sun and other local media who publicized the event.

This auction, which helps rescue hundreds of abandoned, abused and neglected animals every year, would not have been possible without the commitment of marketing committee volunteer Terry Bergeron and dozens of other devoted volunteers who canvassed the community for auction items. Special thanks to The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette for helping us spread the word about PAL’s largest fundraiser benefiting homeless animals.

These are lives worth saving. We hope everyone will join the No Kill Movement by supporting PAL’s adoption center, located in Okatie’s Riverwalk Business Park, where we make it easy to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer.

Stephanie Bashaw Development Coordinator Palmetto Animal League Bluffton

Town employee Nicholas O’Neil

My wife and I frequent Islanders Beach and occasionally park in a handicap spot until recently noticing two very large very dead pine trees in the nearby adjacent area.

Upon noticing a Facilities Management employee on the premises I chose to mention and point out the aforementioned very large very dead pines.

The gentleman was courteous and receptive but knowing things don’t get done expediently on Hilton Head or many places elsewhere with government entities I didn’t think much would come of my mentioning this.

Three, THREE, days later while heading to the beach and parking I was amazed to find both trees down and gone. Amazing.

Just recently I ran into the same employee and upon thanking him and commenting on the quick turnaround he sort of laughed and said he was from up north and likes to get things done. Yes he does.

Nicholas O’Neil, it’s refreshing to see one enjoy their job and take pride in what they do rather than go through the motions.

You are appreciated. Thank you.

Ric Vardy Hilton Head Island

Women in Philanthropy

The Coastal Discovery Museum would like to thank Women In Philanthropy, a dedicated group of local women who are making a difference in the Lowcountry through the power of collective giving. This year their theme was “Preserving Lowcountry Heritage and History” and they will be supporting the museum’s sweetgrass basket program through a grant that will allow us to plant a garden at the museum where basket makers can harvest raw materials, place outdoor signage on site about this traditional craft, and develop a new intensive basket sewing class for interested adults.

Rex Garniewicz Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Hospital

I would like to shout out with high praise to Dr. Jeffrey Reuben, his staff, the nurses, nurse’s assistants, and physical and occupational therapists in the spine wing at Hilton Head Hospital - you know who you are.

I was admitted to the hospital on April 8th for routine spine surgery to fuse what’s referred to as L-3, L-4 and L-5. The surgery went well as planned however I suffered a bad reaction to the anesthesia with the result being what was to be a 2 night stay in the hospital turning into an 8 night stay.

I cannot say enough positive praise for the nurses and nurse assistants as well as PTs and OTs who gave me outstanding care around the clock even though they were as busy as can be. Everyone was kind, caring, sympathetic and patient as I made a slow recovery - not from the spine surgery but from the lingering effects to the anesthesia. Thanks to this outstanding care I am now recovering quickly, walking a couple of miles each day and on my way to a full recovery. Thank you Dr. Reuben for eliminating my pain back pain.

In short, if you ever need hospital care you can trust Hilton Head Hospital to give you the very best care available.