Letters to the Editor What are they thinking? Vote 'yes' for Sea Pines

Our family has lived in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island for the last 28 years. Most of our close friends have lived here much longer. We all agree that the plantation is in better condition than it has been in decades.

Our maintenance and security operations are run by highly qualified professionals. The CSA office is more accessible and user-friendly than ever. The CSA board is composed of a cohesive and diverse group of individuals who share the mission to develop a strategic plan for the plantation’s future.

The purchase of Sea Pines Company by Bill Goodwin’s Riverstone Group brought back the excellence that the plantation had in its inception, increasing our property values and quality of life.

The Alliance for Sea Pines Future is a small group making a loud noise. They arrogantly boast that they can negotiate a “grand bargain” that is better than the carefully-crafted agreement that now exists. They are attempting to create a caustic, contentious, and divisive relationship between residential and commercial interests within the plantation. They ignore the importance of a symbiotic relationship between these two entities.

The upcoming referendum is fair to all parties and would provide CSA the revenue to upgrade disintegrating and outdated infrastructure to the level of excellence that the Riverstone Group has brought to our plantation. I urge all property owners to support the referendum.

Ralph Dupps Hilton Head Island

Get the facts on Mueller report, not the spin

A recent letter needs its facts checked.

▪ Collusion was never under consideration as it’s not a legal term. Robert Mueller: “No links or coordination between the Russian government and Trump campaign”

▪ Dossier. Mueller pg.1 “Investigation began (July 31, 2016) when a foreign government contacted the FBI about a May 2016 encounter with Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.” Dossier reached FBI October 2016.

▪ The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is unspecified but FISA warrants are approved by a judge in a court of law. Hardly suspicious. Especially when Carter Page (Trump campaign) had been under FBI surveillance since 2013.

▪ You can’t obstruct something that never existed in the first place.

▪ No obstruction. Mueller, Page 394: “While this report does not conclude the president committed a crime (beyond a reasonable [90%] doubt), it also does not exonerate him.” He states: “If there were no evidence we would so state.” On May 6, more than 600 federal prosecutors said, “Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the (Office of Legal Counsel) policy against indicting a sitting president, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice.”

Instead of regurgitating Fox talking points, all Americans should read the Mueller report. It’s free online, even in audio form.

If I’m to believe someone, I prefer a Republican, former combat U.S. Marine, with over 30 years as an FBI director and prosecutor and 600 federal prosecutors, over a Fox pundit spewing conspiracy theories.

John MacLaurin Hilton Head Island

Men at work: Stop making one-sided laws

State Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, sponsor of a stricter anti-abortion bill, stated (in The Island packet on May 22): “I don’t believe we have a right to do with our own bodies if we’re hurting somebody else.”

Easy for him to say as I am quite sure he has never been pregnant.

I think a better bill he could sponsor would be one that would imprison males who have unprotected intercourse with a woman without her signed consent that she would like to become pregnant and carry the pregnancy to term.

Furthermore, if the union causes a pregnancy, the male shall be fully responsible for the care and expense of the woman during the pregnancy and afterward as she cares for the infant, which, of course, he will love and support as well.

This is a two-way street, gentlemen. Stop making laws that are completely one-sided. Women can actually vote now, own property in their own name and even get a driver’s license.

Diane Lacey Hilton Head Island