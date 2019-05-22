Letters to the Editor America blind to its demise

I’m old and afraid. Fear breeds anger and it’s hard to separate them.

First, I’ll qualify: I didn’t vote for Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton. I won’t be around to see the turmoil to come.

Immigration: I watch the “browning” of America. Hundreds of thousands of illegal, poor, uneducated want what we have: jobs, food, school, health care. Ten million live here and 900,000 more await hearings. Most will never show up. They come from countries where terrorism, poverty, murder, and corruption are rampant. They bring that culture with them. That has and will continue to infest our own. (There are 180,000 homeless non-immigrants in California — 55,000 in Los Angeles alone. We can’t take care of our own.

It’s so easy for politicians to give away other people’s money and take credit for it. Nothing’s free. We will be Greece soon.

Economy: I tell my grandson, “You will need to be very good at something special or know more about something than anyone to earn a living.” The world is losing jobs to technology and millions of kids throughout the world are working hard to get those jobs. Too many American kids just say “gimme.”

Climate/Ecology: This world will end one day. There is nothing we can do about it except slow down the inevitable. I will try, and hope God will give us time.

Finally, too many of our children have given in to whatever feels good, oblivious to personal responsibility.

Our country is blind to its demise. Cultural glaucoma.

Brian Cosacchi Hilton Head Island

Not fake news, but misreported

I disagree with President Donald Trump regarding the media. However, recently, most mainstream media published U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar out of context regarding 9/11: They used this part of her statement — “some people did something” — and left off the most critical part: “... and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” This could have been discovered with minimal research.

She was referring to the fact that all Muslims were blamed and looked at suspiciously after 9/11, just as all black males are looked at differently when a gang shooting occurs, or all Hispanics (especially immigrants) are looked at as a group when one person does something terrible. She was speaking to the broad brush that is used when something like 9/11 happens, and she was not being dismissive of 9/11. Once again, most Democratic leaders did not defend her and push back at these misrepresentations. Shameful.

In her statement on March 23, Omar said at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) banquet that the organization was formed to protect civil rights. “Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen, and frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

She was defending Muslims and their right to be treated the same way as all citizens not blanketed with hate.

Richard Hammes Hilton Head Island

Thanks to our forefathers

I just completed a trip along the western coast of Africa and visited many countries that are corrupt politically and economically ravaged by civil wars and extreme poverty. My most important takeaway was how lucky I am to have been born in America and to have shared in the American dream.

There is so much negativity in the news that we have forgotten all that we have to be thankful for — especially the role of our forefathers.

I wish many others would have the opportunity to see the other side of the coin. I now get why so many immigrants want to become Americans. They know more about our values than we do. We’ve become complacent. Maybe with a little bit more understanding we would become better Americans and treat each other on a more civil basis.

George Cobb Hilton Head Island