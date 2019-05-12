Letters to the Editor After the Beaufort County ban, why are they still using plastic bags?

I am appalled at the use of plastic bags at certain grocery stores on Hilton Head Island.

In light of the plastic bag ban, some stores have resorted to using heavier (supposedly reusable) bags, which are just going to end up in the trash. How is this a solution to the plastic waste problem that is plaguing our country? Furthermore, I see this as a blatant snub to the plastic-bag ban.

Chris Morse Hilton Head Island

Urge support for ERA in SC legislature

Many readers may not be aware that there is a revived movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Passage of H.3391 would make South Carolina the required 38th state to ratify the ERA and make it the law of the land.

The ERA was first introduced in Congress in 1923 and every year thereafter until 1972 when it was passed and sent to the states for ratification. Its few words simply state that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged … on account of sex.”

Many people think that women have equal protection under the Constitution, but that is not so. Even though laws have been passed at state and national levels to protect women from discrimination, women are still paid less, have higher rates of poverty, experience more violence, and are under-represented in positions of power. The only remedy is to define the legal status of women in the U.S. Constitution.

The League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area supports passage of H.3391. The bill is co-sponsored by 13 legislators from both parties, including Rep. Weston Newton of Bluffton, and will continue to be on the Judiciary Committee’s agenda when this legislative session resumes in January 2020.

Now is the time to urge your state representative to join Weston Newton and support this bill in 2020. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, but it didn’t give them equality under the law. Almost 100 years later, the time has come!

Nancy Williams Co-president League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Hilton Head Island

Why SC teachers deserve better

Concerning your recent articles regarding the teacher walkout:

Teachers are dedicated professionals and deserve to be treated as such. They work a ridiculous number of unpaid hours of overtime. They work after school, in the evening and weekends, and still have a never-ending “to-do list.”

They spend their own money on supplies and materials for their classrooms and kids. Many sacrifice time with their own children and families. They often go without lunch breaks — even bathroom breaks — and they do it all for their students.

So perhaps Molly Spearman should reconsider her comment that she “cannot support teachers walking out on their obligations to their students.”

Teachers used personal days to attend the rally in Columbia. They did not “walk out.”

And while a pay increase is definitely needed and well-deserved, that is not the primary reason for the rally. They were advocating for their students, not abandoning them.

And maybe, since Ms. Spearman did not attend the rally but substituted in a classroom that day, she was lucky enough to get a class of only 20 students, instead of 30 to 35, had no “challenging students” to deal with, and had lots of time for lunch and bathroom breaks.

Marcia Sebastian Okatie

Return plants to the median headed to Hilton Head

Prior to the Bluffton Parkway extension project, the median on the U.S. 278 causeway leading to the Hilton Head Island bridges had beautiful oleanders and crape myrtles, which were all removed during the construction.

This time of the year, it would look so nice and colorful, making a statement about our island. It has been two years since the project was finished and the median looks so boring. What are we waiting for?

Tahsin Soylu Hilton Head Island

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney worth every penny of $93M

I don’t know where a recent letter writer went to college, but maybe he needs to go back and take Economics 101. Money that Dabo Swinney has made for Clemson, and what he will bring in, makes $93 million a great investment.

Howard Hallman Bluffton