Look elsewhere for obstruction

Letters to the Editor

Even to the most ardent Trump hater, we now all recognize that the president did not collude with the Russians to interfere with the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Furthermore, it has also been proven that the dossier that was used to obtain a FISA warrant was fraudulent and created and paid for by the Clinton campaign. Since the basis of the so-called collusion never existed, how can the president be guilty of trying to obstruct the investigation? How can you obstruct something that never truly existed to in the first place?

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is investigating those who created the illegal FISA warrant and those who sent it to the FISA court. Surely, they are the ones guilty of collusion and obstruction of justice.

Finally, it appears that the shoe is on the other foot. So be it, and about time!

Tom Hatfield Hilton Head Island

Equal rights should be for all

Do you believe at the deepest level, the level where you hold your dearest convictions, that all persons deserve equal legal rights?

American history offers an array of negative answers to that question. Most obvious are genocide against Native Americans and slavery for African-Americans.

But those violent oppressions have evolved into forms most Americans ignore today.

Despite the existence of a few casino and oil barons, many Native Americans subsist on reservations and elsewhere in the direst poverty. And despite the existence of spectacularly successful African-Americans, poverty rates and household-wealth statistics demonstrate the damage done to blacks during slavery and a century of Jim Crow has not been overcome

Furthermore, the promise of equality in the legal system is often betrayed. Calculated efforts to curtail the voting rights of people of color are becoming ever more common. And now, as explained a recent article, the current administration seeks to weaponize the census questions to scare off immigrants. The Constitution requires the census to count all persons, not just citizens, but reducing responses from immigrants will reduce representation in Congress and federal dollars for the states where those immigrants live.

Some Americans aspire to gains only for themselves or for their political party, equal rights be damned. Do I need to name which political party fits that description? The members of that party, whose leader condones racism and incites division, should demand a new leader and a new direction, or they should renounce their political affiliation.

Raymond Dominick Bluffton

Columnist’s criticism of Trump’s tweet unfair

Is nothing sacred? Does the Trump derangement syndrome know no constraints? One might think that there are certain subjects that are beyond the detestation of the socialist media … apparently not.

A column appeared in this paper shortly after the ruinous event at Notre-Dame du Paris. I expected to read a sincere column about the profound shock to Christianity and Western culture, even if it was written by Kathleen Parker, an avowed Trump hater and writer for the Washington Post Writers Group.

The first paragraph of the opinion article started with the following words: “At least he recognized the urgency.” The president is castigated for saying, “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

What a sad occasion when the media has to write a commentary about the destruction of an 850-year-old symbol and use the occasion to lambast the president. Is it not possible to write something relevant and thought provoking about an event that has no political connotation? What could possibly be gained by writing such hogwash, other than to show that there is no such thing as detachment anymore?

What is the objective of the so-called journalists? Do they hope to change my mind about President Donald Trump because he got frustrated when he saw the devastation and could do nothing about it?

The left still doesn’t realize that the president is a man who gets more things accomplished on any Thursday morning than President Barack Obama did in his eight-year reign.