Letters to the Editor After ‘fixes,’ roads in Beaufort County still bad

Are South Carolina roads some of the worst in the country? Yup! If in doubt, just take a ride anywhere in the state.

The Wall Street Journal has released its latest study of United States roadways, and South Carolina was ranked as the third worst state for roadway safety.

Taking a ride to our favorite grocery store requires a short ride on a typical South Carolina two-lane road. In the past, we always complained about the road condition, but recently, some agency repaired the road. They should not have bothered. The road is still in bad shape. Bumpy and uneven.

A few repair patches along U.S. 278, going out of Bluffton, reflects the same shabby work. Dodging potholes, no. Still a crummy road, yup!

If both road projects are any indication of American quality, then it is no wonder a third-rate country, like China, is overtaking us. It is easy to understand why foreign products are so highly favored. Apparently, American workers cannot take the time to do it “right.” And, in these projects, where was the “supervision”? I doubt that any supervisor from any government office took the time to look at either road project. If they did, they should be replaced.

Some complain when people do not buy American products. Well, maybe there is a reason.

President Donald Trump needs a lot of help making “America great again.”

Clifton Jester Bluffton

Your SC school money at work — on a submarine

With the teachers’ rally this week at the Statehouse, please allow me to make the reader aware of a recent lawsuit that was filed against Patriot’s Point Development Authority by the all-volunteer USS Clamagore SS-343 Restoration and Maintenance Association.

The World War II Clamagore is the last surviving submarine of its class, but the Patriot’s Point Authority says it is in really bad shape and it would cost too much to fix it so they say it needs to be sunk offshore for a fishing reef. Patriot’s Point asked the state legislature for $2.7 million to pay for this effort.

According to the plaintiff’s complaint, “Detyens Shipyards, Inc. has estimated it will only cost $300,000 to transport the submarine to North Charleston, dry dock it, clean, repair and preserve the complete hull.” While Patriot’s Point has in the past allowed volunteer groups to perform repairs on ships, such as the USS Laffey DD-724, it has refused the request by the plaintiffs to do repairs to the Clamagore.

What’s this got to do with the teachers, you’re asking. Just this: the legislature has earmarked the $2.7 million that Patriot’s Point asked for, to be taken out of the education budget.

Ain’t it just grand the way the state of South Carolina supports education and loves its teachers?

Henry A. Robertson Beaufort

Schools have greater needs than paying outsiders to negotiate superintendent contract

I have heard of stupid things, but the article “School board begins negotiations with the new superintendent” takes the cake.

Why on earth would you hire a law firm to negotiate the salary and terms and conditions of employment? These should have been established and agreed to when Frank Rodriquez was offered the contract. Why spend money on a law firm when there seem to be so many other needs in the district? Why would someone even take the job when there was a split vote on his employment?

The board should get a grip.

Richard Strauss Bluffton

‘Monster Unknown’ special series appreciated

I want to compliment writer Liz Farrell on her intrepid reporting and riveting writer in her “Monster Unknown” series recently. As a longtime fellow journalist, I can appreciate the time, effort and focus it required to do what she did. I’m also glad the newspaper had the space to publish it, with the paucity of pages and newshole.

Dean Rowland Beaufort