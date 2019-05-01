Letters to the Editor Opponents of SC offshore oil drilling expect pixie dust and unicorns to support their lifestyle

A sign held during a news conference in Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in 2018 objects to the effect of seismic testing on marine animals. Beaufort, Port Royal, Bluffton and Hilton Head were among 16 South Carolina cities to sue federal regulators in an effort to block permits for oil and gas exploration in the Atlantic Ocean. Staff file photo

The front-page, above-the-fold headline in the April 26 Beaufort Gazette stated “Opponents rejoice as plans for off-coast drilling falter.”

Those rejoicing opponents then left their air conditioned houses with their refrigerators, lights, and televisions and got in their gasoline-powered, air conditioned automobiles.

Unfortunately, the energy to support the rejoicers’ lifestyles does not come from pixie dust and unicorns. So, they are merely saying that they want the energy they use to be extracted and refined elsewhere and then transported here for their convenience.

Having been to the Gulf coast recently, the tourism industry did not seem to be suffering from the longstanding oil and natural gas extraction off the coastline there.

Why not take advantage of the jobs and the tax revenue and contribute to the boom in American energy independence?

David Barton Beaufort

Remember the Holocaust, and the ‘Life in a Jar’ story

Kudos to the Columbia (S.C.) Holocaust Education Commission for the timely and necessary history published in your paper last Friday, “Holocaust Remembered: Resistance and Resilience.”

While enjoying the inspiring story of nurse Maria Stromberger, I was surprised your supplement had no mention of Irena Sendler.

She was a Polish Catholic nurse who smuggled some 2,500 babies and children from the Warsaw Ghetto. She kept information on all the parents and buried them in a jar in her backyard. Later discovered and highlighted in a National History Day play, she was then discovered by her own country. The play, “Life In A Jar,” has been presented over 345 times around the world, including in Poland.

The next presentation is on the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant on May 2.

Please go to irenasendler.org and read this marvelous story.

Ken Reinhardt Bluffton

MCAS Beaufort Air Show source of American pride

I wish to compliment the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and all involved for a terrific air show and displays last weekend.

The Blue Angels were great, and likely the major draw for the crowd. Once on site, we were impressed by the many displays and other flying demonstrations. Wow … performances by F-22, F-35, V-22 Osprey, C-17, P-51, Captain Julie Clark, and many more.

It was fine entertainment and a terrific showcasing of American excellence in aviation skills, plus showing the best of America’s engineering innovation and commitment to our defense.

The day of watching these fine, patriotic young (and a couple senior-citizen pilots who were terrific too) men and women perform was heartwarming and made us proud. All of the Marines on duty showed impeccable manners and courtesy. Thanks to all at the air station and also the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office deputies for outstanding traffic control of such a large crowd.

May God bless the U.S.A.!

Richard F. “Dick” Storm Hilton Head Island

Congratulations to Port Royal’s Ervena Faulkner for Penn Center 1862 Circle award

I’ve enjoyed subscribing to The Island Packet since 2006. The first column to read was David Lauderdale (and still is!). But every Wednesday, without fail, I looked so forward to Ervena Faulkner’s food column. It was soooo much more than “food.” It was a window into the Lowcountry lifestyle ... so different from my roots. Her writing so “down home”... so personal ... so “family-centered,” that I felt a part of her life.

And so it truly touches my heart to read that Ervena Faulkner has been inducted into the Penn Center 1862 Circle. No one deserves this honor any more. I congratulate the woman I have been privileged to know ... even if only through words on a newspaper page.

Sherry Schwager Bluffton