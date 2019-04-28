Letters to the Editor Hilton Head bike renters need training first

Bicycle, pedestrian safety a Hilton Head Island concern. Staff file photo

As a suggestion to keep tourists safe and out of the ER, how about a 3-minute video that everyone who rents a bike would watch? You can’t rent a Jet Ski here without watching a safety video, so why not bikes?

For logistics, watching it could be part of the rental agreement and could be shown to renters on a tablet before they rent, or renters who have bikes delivered could agree to watch it online at their rental house.

It should include how to cross U.S. 278 safely, how to safely cross side streets where cars may turn in, how to safely ride on the bike paths, and the purpose of the bike stop signs.

Also, explain right of way rules for bikes, cars, and pedestrians at crosswalks. Tourists need to know that stopping to wave people across U.S. 278 in front of them is very dangerous.

A minute on alligator safety would be good. Treat them as wild animals, and don’t feed them because it can make them familiar with people and dangerous. Keep a safe distance from ponds for yourself, children, and animals; alligators can travel very fast over short distances. Young alligators can be more aggressive than older ones. Just because they are small doesn’t mean they can’t hurt pets and you.

Maybe this has been rejected for logistical or liability reasons, but the mix of tourists in cars and tourists on bikes is an accident waiting to happen.

Joe Newton Hilton Head Island

I-95 bridges a death trap

Georgia and South Carolina should be held liable of all auto accidents or auto damage that happens on the Interstate 95 bridges around the Savannah River.

These roadways have an entirely unsafe and unsightly amount of trash and debris on the narrow shoulders. I’ve seen truck tire treads, complete truck tires, cinder blocks, rocks, steel pipes, large lumber with nails, coolers, buckets, commercial plumbing debris and various other hard core trash that can easily damage a car.

I find it embarrassing and unsafe to transport friends or family on this route.

I implore drivers who receive damage to their cars to take pictures of the hundreds of pounds of trash and debris to show to an attorney while preparing your lawsuit. How do responsible DOT officials or police officers travel on this route without feeling an obligation to safety?

I pray all the USCB students and seniors on Hilton Head Island never drift slightly right onto the shoulder. It could be fatal.

In the meantime, as we all pass this debris 2 to 3 feet from the side of our car at speeds in excess of 65 mph, be alert, slow down and keep left. The right side of these bridge lanes are worse than a mine field.

Those responsible for maintaining the shoulders of these bridges should get there walking papers. I can only pray a department head will read this and clean it up before anyone dies.

Gary Head Guyton, Ga. and Hilton Head Island

Learn manners, please, if nothing else

Your recent article containing the “older fat men” reference is beyond insensitive. Do you fail to edit yourselves?

I’ve read your paper for years. Please learn some manners and find better and more appropriate language. It’s insulting to men with weight issues, and it insulted me to read it. You’re a newspaper and surely have far better language skills than that derogatory line.

It’s disgraceful. Learn manners, please, if nothing else.