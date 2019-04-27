Letters to the Editor Leaf blowers: ‘They are vital to our selfish system’

It is sad that humans are so selfish.

People are insistent that they turn every inch of the once freshwater forested wetlands into a pristine bright green oasis they call a yard. Heaven forbid a weed appear; we immediately apply weed killer. A honey bee or a butterfly lands on a weed and, boom, gone. Spray the lawn with pesticides and kill a few birds. A crow eats the dead bird and whack, out of here. Maybe we can eliminate a neighbor’s annoying dog with our pesticides – step on the lawn and then lick your feet, you bark machine!

Keep the development going, we need more buildings. Drive the wildlife out of their natural habitat so it’s easier for us to kill them. How dare a deer eat a shrub or a coyote howl at night? Those nasty alligators who have been here for hundreds of years – who needs them? We can fill those lagoons and get a few more houses built.

Freshwater wetlands provide the only source of fresh water for many animals. Wetlands are vital to the long-term health of Hilton Head Island’s ecosystems. But who needs an ecosystem? We need a decent Chinese restaurant around here!

The incessant sound of leaf blowers is OK though. Those noisy machines keep everything clean and neat. From the pre-waking hours of the morning to the end of a sunny day, we can’t live without those. They are vital to our selfish system.

Anne Blakemoore Hilton Head Island

New RV park: Is this Hilton Head?

At what point in the arrival of the $2 million RVs at the deluxe RV park in Bluffton will the rich campers realize that they are not really on Hilton Head Island and that they are located near the back parking lot of a strip mall of stores?

Jim Grover Hilton Head Island

Witches stand over cold brew

Is “unproven, unwitting passive collusion” an impeachable high crime and misdemeanor?

James Clapper must think so. I just heard him mutter so on my TV. He must also hope so. Interest in his role in this coup d’état is about to gain swift momentum.

Recall that Sen. Chuck Schumer warned Donald Trump how the intelligence community could mess with him “every which way from Sunday.” Did Schumer know what was boiling in the witches’ brew?

Now the fire has extinguished and the witches are standing over a cold cauldron of eye of Newt. Bitter revenge is best served cold. Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe and all the other conspirators are feeling the temperature drop.

So the intelligence community has messed with the president for two years of Sundays. They couldn’t prove “unwitting passive collusion” nor the obstruction of such nonsense.

“When you ain’t got nothing, you got nothing to lose.”

— Bob Dylan, from “Like a Rolling Stone.”

Richard W. Walker Seabrook

On virtue and vice in the 21st century

The 18th century quote by Henry Fielding at the bottom of a recent front page of your newspaper: “What’s vice today may be virtue tomorrow” contains a measure of wisdom and a suggestion of optimism. Due to an excesses of political correctness, a reversal of this positive notion: “What was virtue in the past now often is considered vice today” seems to be au courant in the 21st century.

Bob and Gretchen Gregory Hilton Head Island