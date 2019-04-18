Letters to the Editor Beware: Know the history of socialism

When I see numerous presidential candidates marching in lockstep into the honeyed trap of socialism, I am reminded of what Winston Churchill said about the subject, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

Churchill saw this happen to Britain when the Labor Party won the election of 1945 and began to nationalize the major industries, which started a slow slide into economic chaos and misery for the very working people it was meant to benefit.

That only changed when Margret Thatcher was elected prime minister in 1979 and re-privatized the means of production, which started an economic boom that brought prosperity and a raised standard of living across the country.

Don’t believe the people who hold up the Scandinavian countries as a shining example of socialism. They are not socialist; they are countries with strong social welfare programs supported by robust capitalist economies. Even this system is showing some large cracks brought about by changing demographics, caused by non-productive immigrants overwhelming the system.

There is a long list of failed socialist leaders — like Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Mao, Castro, Chavez and Maduro — who have brought death, misery and suffering to millions of people they said that they were going to help.

If you are one of those who are hearing the Pied Piper of socialism, educate yourself, read the history of socialism, and if you do, you will never let it happen in America.

Jim Dickson St. Helena Island

Socialism already exists in US

Socialism was defined by Karl Marx in the late 19th century, not by our political pundits.

The Communist Manifesto defined socialism as 100% ownership of an industry. It encompasses total control of the means of production and distribution of a product.

Media pundits have so convoluted the term that staff people at the Oxford Dictionary have trouble deciding whether to redefine the term.

In our country, socialism exists in two major categories.

The first would be industries and services that have no private counterpart, such as Social Security or meat inspection.

The second are industries that directly compete with government, such as the VA health care system. All medical staff are government workers. Years ago, the argument was made that the VA health care was inefficient and inferior to private health care. A study was proposed to offer veterans medical vouchers to be used at private facilities in lieu of the VA. What happened to the study and results?

Currently conservatives of the Republican Party love the veterans’ state-sponsored health care. The Democrats love the idea of universal health care, without telling us the pathway to efficiency, like Australia or Germany, where quality is equal or better and per capita costs are less.

Congress can’t get its act together.

Why not have the Australians do for us as they did for their own country? If they do a good job, we may discover that reducing the growth of a $22 trillion debt may be possible if done by a group other than our 535 career politicians in Congress.

Jim Hinkle Bluffton

Scary thought on prison care

As I read the front-page story of the Sunday Island Packet documenting the horrible level of health care in the South Carolina prison system, I couldn’t help but think the obvious. Likely, this is a glimpse of what a single payer, government-run health care system would look like. We can all do better.

Brian Thoreson Hilton Head Island