Letters to the Editor Two ways to help SC women

Here are two critical issues that South Carolina needs to focus on regarding women.

Three women are murdered every day in the United States by husbands or intimate partners. In 2018, South Carolina ranked 6th in the country in per-capita murder of women, and has been in the top 10 for more than 20 years.

Ninety-five percent of those women were murdered by a man they knew, most often with guns.

South Carolina needs to develop stronger protection laws and do more to help women and children victims of violence before they are murdered.

Support H3275, which proposes not allowing individuals who are a danger to themselves or others to have guns.

Coupled with this are the health care needs for women and children, focused on contraception, availability of services for those with limited income, and care for children born into poverty and/or to single mothers.

South Carolina has very low national rankings in most categories of health care for women: 44th overall, 37th in child mortality, 46th in women’s health and safety.

Increasing Medicaid would impact these rankings. Not accepting Medicaid expansion leaves 92,000 without adequate health care options.

Medicaid expansion would help women, children and the elderly, especially in rural areas. It would lessen the burden on state-funded programs and more expensive services. Many states have saved money overall with this expansion, and can recoup additional state costs via provider fees or taxes.

With the renewed focus on the Equal Rights Amendment, and the impact on women and families, these two issues should be addressed in South Carolina now.

Richard Hammes Hilton Head Island

We need more like Joe Biden

We need more hugs, and less flipping of the middle finger at any minor provocation.

We need more cheerful rubbing of noses and less thumbing of the nose, literally or figuratively.

We need someone behind us, with hands on our shoulders, giving a gentle squeeze that says, “I have your back,” and less shoving when we are already stumbling.

And, God knows, we need someone willing and capable of reaching across the aisle and proffering a hand of compromise.

As a woman who tends to be “touchy-feely” when she is talking to someone, putting a hand on the arm or the shoulder to make a point, I am angry that women are coming out of the woodwork to castigate Joe Biden.

Those of us who have observed the former vice president from afar recognize that he is demonstrative. But think about this: here is a man who has suffered through every parent’s nightmare, not once, but twice, losing two children. Additionally, he lost his first wife at an early age. That he has maintained his balance and is still an outgoing, caring person speaks volumes. Lesser men would have folded.

Perhaps those experiences have engendered a subconscious need to assure others. I won’t pretend to psychoanalyze Joe Biden, but I do know that his record evidences a lot of concern for the rights of women, and if that doesn’t count for something, we have lost our way. That includes Democrats who would eat their own.

Carol Lucas Lady’s Island

Have we lost our decency?

How far have we fallen as a nation that we allow this administration to deny desperate families asylum, fire tear gas at them, and steal and cage their children?

When did we stop believing, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”?

Have we lost all sense of decency?

There has to be a better way.

Write or call your Congressmen to stop this now.

JoAnne Gatti-Petito Bluffton