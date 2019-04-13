Letters to the Editor It’s time to put a price on carbon

It’s not surprising that more South Carolinians oppose seismic testing and drilling for oil off our shores.

Many of us have seen U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham make clear that seismic testing will harm our sea life. (Thank you, Rep. Cunningham.) Sound travels underwater, and the air gun he demonstrated in the House was annoyingly loud, but 16,000 times less loud than the blasts in seismic testing, which occur every 10 seconds.

We risk the health of sea life from seismic testing.

We risk the health of our pristine beaches, beloved marshes, and our booming tourism industry from potential oil spills.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

When we remain dependent on fossil fuels, there will continue to be pressure to drill off our shores and in other sensitive areas from Alaska to the Gulf.

We need to wake up to the problems our dependence on fossil fuels is creating for us in multiple ways, from seismic testing to coal ash, to mercury pollution, to worsening storms, rising temperatures, and finally to sea-level rise, as warming melts ice over land in Greenland and Antarctica.

It’s time to put a price on carbon. We must shift to renewables for the sake of our coastlines, our property, our livelihoods, and our health and well-being.

Support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill that uses the market to address this problem and won’t grow government. The bill will encourage innovation in renewable energy, create jobs, grow our GDP, improve our health and protect our coasts. What’s not to like?

Katharine Hudson Beaufort

Liberal ideas make our great country greater

A recent letter to the editor made the excellent point that the word “liberal” is not a bad word.

I’d like to take it a step further and state that liberal ideas have made our great country even greater.

The suffrage act, civil rights for African-Americans, and equal rights for women and gay people were all liberal positions. Liberal ideas are not exclusively Democratic, however. Lincoln’s fight to abolish slavery was certainly a liberal position at the time. Nixon founded both the EPA and OSHA.

One of our great presidents, Teddy Roosevelt, was, like Lincoln, a Republican. He was an environmental advocate and a conservationist who set aside huge tracts of public lands to preserve as national parks and forests. I am quite sure he would not think that climate change is a hoax. He would have understood that significant changes in climate occur but normally take thousands of years.

The last ice age ended 20,000 years ago and it took 10,000 years for the ice to melt. Today, the ice caps and glaciers, which hold 68% of the earth’s fresh water, are significantly diminishing within a lifetime. Take a look at photos of major glaciers in the 1940s and the same glaciers today. Our Glacier National Park once had 150 glaciers; now, there are 26. Some of the park’s remaining glaciers have lost 85% of their ice and there may be none left by 2030.

Liberals understand the consequences if this continues.

Beverly Leick Hilton Head Island

Questions about Palestine

A recent letter sets out to correct several misconceptions about Israel and the Palestinians, and in the process gets at least one fact straight. The 2,000-year-long Jewish diaspora was an action taken by Israel’s Roman occupiers at the time, after a failed Jewish rebellion in 70 AD.

The question is, do the property rights of those original Jews dispossessed of their land by the Romans and forcibly removed to the far corners of the Roman empire extend down to the present day, over 2,000 years later?

Are present-day Palestinians not the descendants of “squatters” who moved into what had been Israel and established over 20 centuries property rights of their own?

If a valid legal case can be made for Palestinian property rights, then wasn’t their land actually stolen from them when the United Nations chartered the new state of Israel in 1948?

Did the United Nations give away something it had no legal ability or right to give away to begin with?

And finally, if your land was stolen from you, wouldn’t you also want it back?

Roger Elmore Beaufort