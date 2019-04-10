Letters to the Editor Affordable housing on Hilton Head? First, try paying ‘affordable wage’

If the minimum wage for servers in restaurants is only $2.13 per hour and the rest of their wage is dependent upon tips, how does the Town of Hilton Head Island expect these workers to afford the “affordable housing” now being proposed to them? Maybe the answer is to pay these workers an “affordable wage”!

Phyllis Boyd Hilton Head Island

Time for Beaufort County to nurture its greatest gift to America

What a stimulating experience it was to be in the TCL auditorium Thursday night, April 4. It was filled with people of conscience gathered to explore Reconstruction with Dr. Henry Louis Gates. He spoke after the screening of his latest project: “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War.”

In addition to shedding light on the new freedoms that were won and lost during the Reconstruction Era, Dr. Gates also responded to questions on how this history contributed to our persistent racial problems. In fact, he said that he felt compelled to complete his Reconstruction project after learning of the murders in Mother Emanuel and that the assassin’s purpose was to start a race war.

Fortunately, our nation has made a promising response to that tragedy. In many communities, the collective answer seemed to be that we should recognize that we all share so many common objectives – wanting safety for our loved ones, education for our children, and equal opportunity to access the benefits of our society. It is clear that we are not as different as our skin colors might suggest.

As Robert Smalls declared in 1895: “My race needs no special defense, for the past history of them in this country proves them to be the equal of any people anywhere. All they need is an equal chance in the battle of life.”

Beaufort County has been given a gift. It is the birthplace of Reconstruction. May we respond with heart to the receipt of this gift. And may we share it with the rest of the nation.

David Grim Beaufort

‘Monster Unknown’ series a primer for awareness

The series “Monster Unknown” and the content and context within your reporting and presentation of the murder and rape of two young teenagers was compelling, written with clarity, and instructive – particularly with regard to the inherent dangers that are present within society.

It serves as a primer for the public to be aware and to guard against placing oneself innocently in harm’s way.

This piece of news work, consistent with court cases decades ago as they were constructed and presented, was devoid of any theatrical ploys that are all too common today.

The flow and cadence of these article brings to mind movies that illustrated how our court systems should bring about justice in a fair and balanced process. This case, as written, and the professionalism at all levels, bring to mind the brilliant series “Forensic Files,” and movies such as “The Verdict,” etc.

Your series should be required reading, discussed, and debated within our school systems.

And last but not least, this journalistic “tour de force” should be eligible for an award.

Alexander Kasten Bluffton

Too much space given to ‘Monster Unknown’ series

Dear Island Packet editors, I usually enjoy our local paper and local news stories. However, the recent six installments of “Monster Unknown,” in my opinion, belongs in “The Long Read” section.

Also, it is way too long and repetitive. I can’t imagine why so much front-page space was given to this lengthy story. Please, let’s have our local news back and put this type of historical reporting somewhere else. Thanks.

Diane Lacey Hilton Head Island

SC Lowcountry more than crime, crashes and chaos

While I understand local newspapers aim to cover and write about news and events of interest to their readers, the predominant stories I see daily in The Island Packet suggest you’ve concluded your readers want to read about deaths, murders, suicides and traffic accidents.

Your daily coverage appears to be aimed less at informing and more toward sensationalism. Sadly, the Packet seems to paint a picture of Lowcountry crime, crashes and chaos.

Michael Sorkin Hilton Head Island