Letters to the Editor More parking not needed at Hilton Head Airport

The first commercial jet lands at Hilton Head Island Airport in July 2018 Staff file

Why do we need more parking at the Hilton Head Island Airport due to a few extra commercial flights per week?

The typical knee-jerk reaction to any change is to spend a bunch of money without doing any research.

Will the increased tourism volume from incoming flights require more parking? Will the increased resident volume create a parking need? Tourists flying to the island won’t be bringing a vehicle. Many residents take airport shuttles to Savannah now, and with less cost to taxi, shuttle or Uber/Lyft to our airport, it is reasonable to assume that there won’t be substantially more demand.

Unless all of these airlines are planning daily service and multiple flights per day, our terminal should be able to handle the volume. The airport management will need to take a crash course in scheduling and work with the airlines to efficiently utilize current facilities, until a true need is established.

Richard A. Dextraze Hilton Head Island

Palestinians already have a state

A recent letter to the editor expressed concern about the treatment of Palestinian Arabs, but was inaccurate on several of the issues raised.

First and foremost, the objectionable language used by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was not in reference to policies of the Israeli government, but rather repeated anti-Semitic tropes that had been applied to the Jewish people over the last 2,000 years of their dispersion in diaspora, and which, not unusually, led to violence, and worse, against them.

It is most unlikely that any “Palestinian” who addressed the writer’s club in 1955, identified as such. From 1948 until 1964, almost all Arabs that had lived in Mandatory Palestine, identified as Jordanians, Egyptians, or “Arabs.” Those same Arabs initiated the Arab-Israeli civil war on Nov. 30, 1947, in reaction to the UN vote recommending the partition of the Mandate — a recommendation they rejected.

As for the Arab refugees, there is contemporaneous media reporting confirming that most Arabs left at the behest of their leadership, without ever seeing an Israeli. The unfortunate situation under which the Arabs of Gaza, Judea, and Samaria live today are a direct result of their continuing efforts to murder Israelis and Jews, and the steps necessarily taken by the Israeli government to protect its citizens.

Finally, the question was raised of recognizing a Palestinian state. That state already exists, in 80% of historic Palestine east of the Jordan River, populated in the majority by what today would be called Palestinian Arabs. Why do they need a second state?

William Bilek Hilton Head Island

Military requests for flood and hurricane damage is puzzling

A recent article indicated the Air Force was asking for an additional $4.9 billion to rebuild bases damaged by floods and hurricanes. The Marine Corps is also asking for an additional $3.5 billion due to hurricane damage.

Didn’t we just give the military significantly more than it asked for in the last budget?

Don’t they have insurance?

Didn’t President Donald Trump just take that same “excess” amount from our military budget to build a wall the previous Republican Congress didn’t think important enough to fund?

Were they not paying attention when the first Earth Day 50 years ago indicated our environment was in danger? Were they not paying attention to all the climate change warnings from scientists in the last 20 years? Or to President Barack Obama saying 10 years ago that climate change was going to impact our military bases and we should prepare?

I know that the science-ignoring climate change deniers like to fill the airways and our legislative “leadership,” but I thought that the most expensive and “best military in the world” would at least have been, like Boy Scouts, preparing.

Those of us in the Lowcountry who have experienced multiple “500-year” floods and hurricanes in the last couple of years and who regularly get coastal flood warnings, understand the results of rising sea levels and the increased intensity of Mother Nature’s wrath caused by warming seas and polluted air.

Perhaps our legislators should offer “thoughts and prayers” instead of money. “In God we trust,” after all.

Tom Balliet Bluffton