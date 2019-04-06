Letters to the Editor Knock off the criticism of trucks on road to Hilton Head

I response to the letter against big trucks on the road to Hilton Head Island during rush hour, first, you elected to live there and I am sure you can find somewhere else if you are not satisfied.

Secondly, these drivers have schedules to make or they take a cut in pay.

I had the displeasure of having to make three trips the past week for doctors’ appointments and Home Depot. The only problem that I saw was drivers cutting in and out of traffic, speeding and never using turn signals.

We do not have enough law enforcement in this county to crack down on people, and when they do get caught there is a lawyer on their side.

Now if I may I would like to ask a question. Where would you people be living if it weren’t for big bad trucks delivering building materials, groceries, gas, clothing, and I could go on and on.

You are not the only ones who have big trucks delivering your needs.

Robert E. Williams Beaufort

‘Liberal’ isn’t a dirty word

Since the Revolution, we Americans have had a continuing fascination with labels, slogans and catch phrases, especially in political discourse. These are words designed to identify a particular group and/or point of view. How about Federalist, Anti-Federalist, Whig, Republican, Democrat, Bull Moose, liberal, conservative? You get the picture.

So why do some people use some of these labels, neutral in themselves, negatively, and as words of disparagement? Take the word “liberal.” Some people have made it a pejorative term. They have weaponized it intentionally to create fear and attack persons whose political goals are the advancement of our “general welfare.” (This phrase is found in the preamble to our Constitution. These people also often package it with the word “socialism,” which they use improperly as well.)

Now, a “liberal” has been defined as one who is open to new behavior or opinions, flexible, free. That seems relatively positive. “Liberal” has also been described as “a political and moral philosophy based on liberty and equality, supporting civil rights, democracy, freedom of speech, religion and the press, and free markets.” Not very threatening.

In fact, those words are strikingly similar to language found in our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, liberal documents all. And they were drafted by none other than our own Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, the liberals of their day. More importantly, their legacy is that the United States is a “liberal” democracy, and modern liberals are their true heirs.

Now, what’s so bad about that? Maybe “liberal” isn’t a dirty word after all, but one of which we should be proud. Think about it.

Avrom Gold Hilton Head Island

Don’t simply blame pilots

The planes we fly today are safer than those of yesteryear by an order of magnitude, which should comfort every flyer, including multi-million milers like me.

Most accidents and incidents are due to pilot error, but to say unequivocally that the recent tragedies are due to deficient pilot proficiencies is not only premature, but it might be of great disservice to those who lost their lives and are therefore unable to defend themselves, or to explain their actions.

Planes are not perfect, as evidenced by the history of aviation as well as by common sense. Today’s planes are very complex machines governed by many million lines of computer code. All it takes is a batch of defective components, be it an engine compressor blade, a faulty angle-of-attack sensor, or a missed comma in the operating code, and bad, unexpected things will happen sooner or later, regardless of all the costly testing and debugging that manufacturers rightfully do.

Some defects or weaknesses may not be discovered till years after the first prototype has flown, and each flight we take is a part of a continuing testing process.

And no, contrary to some wishful thinking, President Donald Trump is neither responsible for the two Max-8 tragedies, nor did he ground our domestic fleet too late. Obviously, there was no third crash.

Hopefully, we will soon know what happened, and will take appropriate corrective actions before the birds fly again.

Jan S. Stasiek Hilton Head Island