Jim Bequette will be missed as fighter for public’s right to know

It is with sadness I read the obituary of a dear friend Jame Bequette on Thursday. The small item does not do justice to this giant of a man.
He was a former Beaufort County Board of Education member and a frequent champion of community causes on the floor of the Beaufort County Council chambers. A talented and knowledgeable accountant, he was able to wade through complicated county documents to unearth the truth and educate the public on issues.
He was a frequent contributor the the opinion pages of your publication.
Often, when we waded into local issues trying to make heads or tails of county or school board spending or navigating the complex legal and regulatory issues, Jim was there always to shed light for us.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Until his health took its toll, he was a contributor to the Parish Church of St. Helena.
I knew him as a member of my Beaufort TEA Party and as a fellow parishioner, but many others know how much he will be missed in this community.
Ann Ubelis
Beaufort
Amenities for new section of Sun City are not enough
After attending the monthly board of directors meeting at Sun City Hilton Head, it is apparent that the amenity additions that the builder, Pulte, has decided to add are the bare minimum that they can get away with.
These meager additions will not add much to the lifestyle and are the most inexpensive additions that can be done.
Expanding the parking lot, two more tennis courts and pickleball courts, an outdoor pavilion and a dog park right next to the pool are an insult to the residents who live here.
When Hardeeville approved the master plan, there was space set aside for amenities in the new section to be added, but no mention of this space was made and the Sun City board of directors does not even know that this was part of the approval process. Pulte’s permit should be revoked until meaningful amenities are added to the new section.
Dan Ekus
Bluffton
Lindsey Graham stabs his old ‘friend’
With a “friend” like Sen. Lindsey Graham, the late Sen. John McCain did not need any enemies.
President Donald Trump keeps viciously attacking the late senator and only a few Republican legislators have spoken out against him. Most, like Graham, say nice words about the former war hero but few chastise Trump.
Trump was a draft dodger and McCain was a war hero. When his country called, McCain responded, paying a very heavy price for his service, whereas Trump turned his back on his country. Trump realizes he never was and never will be the man that was John McCain. He is jealous and hateful and doesn’t have the morality, ethics or principles of John McCain.
I have asked both Graham and Sen. Tim Scott to sponsor a Senate resolution chastising Trump for his tirade against McCain. We will see who has the wherewithal to stand up and be a conscientious human being.
Lindsey Graham puts politics ahead of everything and everyone else. He doesn’t have the confidence in the people of South Carolina that they will stand up and vote for him if he speaks out against Trump. If he has the fortitude, as head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he can tell Trump no appointments will be approved unless he apologizes to the McCain family and ends the ranting.
McCain was a war hero and he should be given the dignity and respect by all Americans, including the president.
Tony Amadeo
Sun City
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments