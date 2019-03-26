Oh my, salacious reporting? Recognize principal’s situation for what it is

Oh my, salacious reporting in The Island Packet regarding principal Amanda O’Nan.
Her own words on a school server describing the lack of ethical behavior that she participated in at her workplace, time and time again, reveals all that happened.
This email correspondence describes the self-proclaimed “professional relationship” she insisted that she engaged in with this deputy, and she is the one responsible for all of her words and actions.
If you don’t want to know it, OK, but this is the basis for her suspension and school district investigation. It’s a situation that she, with her lawyer-speak words, wants to be overlooked to benefit her employment reinstatement.
She used her workplace to engage in what could be described as sexual and unprofessional mischief and then denied it many times — which should be a violation and misuse of the school equipment, grounds and property by a school employee as described in school operation policy.
You can call out the newspaper for reporting this, but you must recognize this situation for what it is. I agree that a person’s private life is private, but she, an educator, engaging in this type of behavior in the school of her employment and then denying it ever happened, removed that boundary line.
Lyn Piwko Bullard
Hilton Head Island
Nation owes heartfelt thanks to Robert Mueller
Regardless of the results and conclusions of the Mueller report (that is, whether they conform with one’s opinion or not), our nation owes Robert Mueller its heartfelt thanks for his dedication and devotion to duty and the rule of law.
He did not rise to the bait when highly personal, defamatory remarks were constantly leveled against him in an attempt to impugn his character, motivations, and professionalism. Instead, he kept his head down and soldiered forward, maintaining silence about the scurrilous attacks on his character, and the state of the investigation. He did his job.
Shame hangs on the White House and our president for the inflammatory rhetoric and obvious attempts to undermine the authority and integrity of the Mueller investigation, lambasting us with lies about “the deep state” and “angry Democrats.” It only served to make them look guilty, whether they were or not.
It is the unfortunate mindset of this president to sow dissent and mistrust, and to lie when the truth would suffice. Thank you, Mr. Mueller, for being “the adult in the room.”
Hal Cherry
Hilton Head Island
James Comey op-ed laughable
The New York Times solicited and published a column that was reprinted in your paper last Sunday. It defended the Robert Mueller report and I was astonished when I saw the author was James Comey.
Comey says that Donald Trump is morally unfit to be president. He goes on to say that “apolitical justice is the beating heart of this country.”
This is laughable, coming from the man who was at the center of a conspiracy between the Department of Justice, the FBI and the intelligence agencies to take fabricated Hillary Clinton campaign opposition research concerning Russia, leak it to the media, and use it to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and promote the appointment of the special counsel.
James Comey is the poster child for political use of the justice apparatus and I’m disappointed he was given this forum, given his culpability in the entire matter. It is unprecedented for the sitting administration to use the vast law enforcement and intelligence power of the United States against the presidential candidate of the opposing party.
David Barton
Beaufort
Capitalism can have a social conscience
With all due respect to the recent letter writer about socialism, his information is incorrect.
Wait times for doctors’ appointments in Canada are only for elective procedures.
Canada has a population of 37 million and very few Canadians come to the United States for medical care.
Statistically, the U.S. health care system costs 1.6 times per capita more than the Canadian health care system costs.
Yet, Canadians live healthier and have an average life span three years longer than Americans.
Canada is not a socialist country but a capitalist country with a social conscience, and it is proud of that fact.
Jane Hilton
Bluffton
