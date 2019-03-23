Forget tawdry details. Answer these questions about Hilton Head principal

I have no interest in the tawdry aspects of the Amanda O’Nan-DeJuan Holmes issue. But I have been interested as O’Nan’s supporters have come forward during the past months to speak at school board meetings and write about her strengths and to threaten some questionable actions if she were not placed back into her principal’s position.
While supporters continue to extol her virtues, they seem to not want to recognize her significant lack of judgment and personal ethics as she was in pursuit of her attraction to and desire to increase her personal relationship with Holmes. This went to the point of invading the workplace to carry on whatever the relationship activities were, which, I admit, we all, to this day, don’t really know. Also, O’Nan appeared to be very comfortable in not being truthful about what had/was occurring, and supporters are willing to give her a pass on this part of the issue.
My questions are:
What are the complete facts surrounding the first school district review of the issue, to include who reviewed it, what “facts” were collected, what did O’Nan tell whoever conducted the review, and what were the conclusions/recommendations?
What were the complete facts surrounding the second review by the school district, who conducted it and what were the conclusions/recommendations coming from it?
And, most importantly: Why should a person who demonstrated such obvious judgment and ethical flaws continue as principal, and how can she be a good role model for the students at Hilton Head Island High School?
Michael F. Vezeau
Sun City
Principal’s affair: ‘Seriously, WHO CARES?’
I’m sitting here at my kitchen counter trying to wrap my head around the two pages of coverage the Gazette used Wednesday for the Hilton Head Island High School principal Amanda O’Nan and a Sheriff’s Deputy DeJuan Holmes and their alleged affair. All I can say is: “Seriously, WHO CARES?”
There are so many more important things going on in the world: “Cyclone floods endanger thousands in Southern Africa”; our country: “High Court rules against immigrants in detention case”; our state: “Lottery results”; and even our community: the injured firefighter, or “rare seal sighting,” or even the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. All of these stories deserve better coverage than what was given.
Have we become Peyton Place? A city and county full of gossip mongers? The story places our community in a very bad light. What does this say about those who at are sworn to protect us and those who are dedicated to educating our children?
I don’t care about how popular or lauded a person is. This inexcusable, irresponsible, inconsiderate, tawdry, adulterous affair should have been back-page news. If you must, shame them on your time and your dime.
The trees that died so this story could be printed could have been put to much better use.
Gee! I’m out of toilet paper.
Angel M. Ryan
Lady’s Island
Brazen headline on principal’s emails a piece of trash
What a piece of trash I picked up in my driveway Wednesday. Did your brazen headline help to sell more papers? The only reason I may renew is my very loyal delivery person.
Kathleen Metcalf
Bluffton
GOP senators, do the right thing
It’s time that Republican senators be just that.
Republican senators, represent the good of your states’ citizens, and give up on being Trumpians, following the lead of an egotistical child who is interested only in his own image and distorted desires. Twelve sensible representatives of the people did just so in disapproving the man’s false claim that an emergency situation exists on our southern border for no other reason but to ignore and bypass the constitutional order of authority granted by our nation’s Founders.
Overriding this abusive veto is the only acceptable response to be expected of honest followers of our nation’s Constitution, the Constitution that no representative or citizen of this nation stands above.
Republican senators must take back the Republican Party and do what’s right. It’s a no-brainer, ladies and gentlemen. Do the right thing and maintain decision-making authority where it belongs.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
