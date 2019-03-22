Shame on you! No one needs to see the principal’s emails

Shame on you! Just because you can get the emails between the high school principal and now former deputy sheriff doesn’t mean you have to print them. Even though they are “public figures” in a sense, this is way too much information about their private lives. This story is yellow journalism and to sensationalize it puts a dark cast on your papers. Leave them alone. No one needs to know the contents of their emails and personal lives.
Jerralyn Kurowski
Bluffton
737 Max-8 hysteria not justified; look at root cause of Boeing crashes
The hysteria, yes I said hysteria, about the recent 737 Max-8 crashes must be addressed by someone who has an airline aviation background. I will step up to the plate on that one, having flown for a major airline for over 36 years.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
I am/was qualified on six different Boeing jet types, each having multiple versions of the aircraft. When a new version was built, we received a “Differences” notification, read same, and continued to operate the airplane safely.
That is exactly what has happened with the majority of the pilots on the airlines all over the world who fly the Max-8, including here in this country. That four Third World airline pilots, with unknown proficiency and qualifications, allowed their aircraft to become uncontrollable after takeoff when they simply could have turned off the system that was causing the problem is tragic. However, that did not happen on thousands of flights, carrying hundreds of thousands of passengers in Max-8s since the aircraft was introduced in 2017.
Get real! Yes, there may be characteristics of the Max-8 that need to be addressed, but it is not the flying death trap being portrayed by some members of the press. Flown by properly trained crews, is is safe to fly. To lambaste the Trump administration for not immediately joining in the hysteria is unfair and ignorant.
The grounding may be justified to calm the nerves of the flying public, but look to the root cause, which is pilot proficiency.
Al Francis
Bluffton
Ways to rise above America’s great divide
What will it take to regain civil discourse that serves our common interests, while deepening political and social divisions in America spur acts of extreme hate and violence?
David Bornstein, co-founder of the Solutions Journalism Network, asks this very question of David Fairman, managing director of the Consensus Building Institute and director of MIT-Harvard Public Disputes Program.
To this point, what can be done to reduce the acrimony in American society? Fairman states that what is at the core of our polarization is a complete disregard in attempting to see the other side, particularly on divisive political issues. To do so is to give in — “a total betrayal.”
So, how does one contribute to consensus building and striving for common-ground solutions in addressing the many challenges facing our community, country and world?
A start is at the town, city and regional level, covering such important public issues as education, economic opportunity, environmental concerns, zoning and development, etc., while recognizing demographic shifts and a fast-changing economy are causing societal and cultural anxiety. A good start is developing and encouraging a common-sense dialogue with others. Simply stated, listen, put oneself in the other’s shoes, seek out those things that we can agree on, and at all times, be civil.
Lastly, I was recently encouraged by our pastor’s sermon, “Grace and Goodness,” and its challenge in the face of our divided society, where disagreement abounds. Surely, grace, goodness, and compassion together with the attributes of civil discourse throughout society can bridge the divide, leading to consensus-building and progress. Everyone’s contribution is needed.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments