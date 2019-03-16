Sea level rise, climate change pose immediate threat to SC Lowcountry

Today there is considerable irrefutable, science-based evidence that the global climate is changing, with increasing overall temperatures, increasing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, and altered patterns of precipitation and natural disasters like Hilton Head Island saw in Hurricane Matthew in October of 2016.
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts terrible food shortages, wildfires and a massive die-off of coral reefs by 2040 from the warming earth unless we take action. Sea level rise and climate change poses an immediate threat to the Lowcountry and life on earth. We only have decades to get it right. Global warming not only represents a clear and present danger, but an enormous opportunity to build a more sustainable global economy.
The overwhelming majority of people everywhere know the crisis is real and want action. For example, a recent Gallup poll showed that over 70 percent of Americans want their government to prioritize clean energy over dirty fossil fuels. Outside the U.S., that majority is even greater, with global median support for action through initiatives like the Paris Agreement at 78 percent.
Climate change is an opportunity for positive change around the globe. The ideas, solutions and contributions of everyday people will alter the climate crisis. When people care enough to speak up and act, it can encourage others to act too. That’s how awareness grows. That’s how real change begins. That’s how climate becomes the issue no one can ignore.
Kim Kachmann
Hilton Head Island
Liberals, look at yourselves
I am a political Independent, and probably voted for more Democrats than Republicans over the last 45 years. Nevertheless, I am getting tired of the myopic self-righteousness of “liberals/Democrats” attacking “conservatives/Republicans,” per a recent letter writer’s sanctimonious political litany and exemplified by Leonard Pitts’ recent column accusing President Donald Trump of the all but certain crime of not accepting a possible defeat in the next election. Ironically, he implied that Trump and those who support him will likely “refuse to accept the verdict of the electorate … slavishly renouncing common sense” before asking, “Will they reject the legitimacy of the new president?”
Remind you of any recent left wing political attitudes?
This spoilsport mentality was further reflected by the letter writer’s assumption that, because liberal philosophy alone defines what’s truly normal, Republicans should never be in charge. A litany of biased stereotypes pointing out supposedly obvious faults characterizing all conservatives followed.
According to the writer, Republicans can’t be in favor of legal immigration or registered voting without being racists. They can’t oppose abortion on demand without plotting to kill pregnant women, despite the fact that 97 percent of abortions have nothing to do with any eminent risk to the mother.
If Republicans aren’t willing to reach into my pocket and force me to pay for his health care, we aren’t self-sufficient, hard-working Americans, but endemic “haters.”
Liberals should take a hard look at themselves, while spewing such whiny stereotypes. Perhaps they are the ones who should learn to accept the loss of a presidential election.
David Rockwell
Beaufort
Distractions reap impatience
Consider the number of politicians who have resigned from elected office while being prosecuted for an alleged illegal act. They resign under the guise that the legal process might be “a distraction” for the remainder of their term.
Then consider the president trying to negotiate an important nuclear summit recently while at the same time his ex-lawyer is testifying against him to Congress. Consider all the weeks of folderol we were exposed to, along with the expense and travel consumed on both sides. And then the president up and leaves, too quickly, walking away from the negotiation without further deliberation.
Distractions reap impatience. So much for his Nobel Peace Prize. He coulda been a contender.
Steve White
Bluffton
