Thank-you letters

The Church Mouse
The board of the Esther Project would like to thank The Church Mouse board of directors for its continued support and generous grant received in 2018. The funds will be used to assist St. Luke’s parishioners who are unable to meet basic needs such as food and medical expenses. Many families will be blessed by this generous donation.
The Esther Project is a fund established “for such a time as this,” to assist St. Luke’s families in need due to economic difficulties caused by job loss, unexpected illness, or other unanticipated needs. The Esther Project would not be able to continue without the support of The Church Mouse board, staff, and volunteers. Thanks again for all you do for our community.
“Compassionate love, shown in kind deeds of mercy, can speak a language of its own when no other communication is possible.” Taken from Walk Humbly with Your God.
Frances Worthy
Board member of The Esther Project
Beaufort Memorial Hospital
I want to extend my thanks to all of the staff that was concerned for my well-being on my recent stay at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
From the time I approached the ER desk I was taken care of in a professional manner that I never had before. What I am going to say is I can’t speak for the whole hospital so this will be my experience. I have heard a lot of bad but this is what I saw with my own eyes.
I was taken to a room almost immediately and was given an IV and other tests. The doctor said I had bronchitis and pneumonia and was going to admit me. Another doctor came in and sat down with my wife and I and explained everything so we understood. SUPER!! I only wish I could use his name but if he reads this he will know.
I was taken to my room which was immaculate. Had a wonderful evening meal and dozed off. Morning came and another great meal. Around 9 a.m. the doctor came and checked on me and said I was doing well enough I could go home.
I guess the point I am trying to make is how professional and respectful the ER, the doctor, the nurses were on the third floor, including the clean-up lady. I also want to thank Low Country Urgent Care for sending me there.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
The Bargain Box
On Jan. 15, the Foundation for Educational Excellence was awarded a generous grant from the Bargain Box of Hilton Head. It is with sincere appreciation that we accepted this grant which will allow us to continue to realize our mission of providing Beaufort County School District teachers with the means to enrich their students’ educational experience through innovative learning opportunities. The Bargain Box of Hilton Head grant will be used to support our 2019 Fall cycle of Innovative Teacher Grants, directly impacting these students.
The Foundation was founded in 2007 to support the mission and goals of the Beaufort County Public Schools. We provide Innovative Teacher Grants, School Resource Grants and Student Enrichment Grant programs to encourage and inspire student achievement through innovative instructional practices. Our grant programs are funded by private donations and grants, such as the one from The Bargain Box of Hilton Head. In addition, funds are raised at the Foundation’s annual event, Jewels and Jeans, held each year on the first Saturday of March at the Country Club of Hilton Head. Since beginning our grants programs in 2009, the Foundation has awarded over $215,000, offering over 84,000 student learning opportunities.
The Bargain Box of Hilton Head has been awarding grants to local organizations such as the Foundation since 1970. On behalf of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, I thank The Bargain Box of Hilton Head for this recent grant and their continued support of our work.
Deborah E. Colella
Chair
Foundation for Educational Excellence
ACTS Counseling would like to express our gratitude to The Church Mouse Thrift Shop for their generous grant to our Scholarship Fund. The funds will be used for people who otherwise could not afford counseling.
Sharon K. Smith
Hilton Head Island
Operation R&R
My husband and I were one of the couples mentioned in the article that was published on Feb. 26 titled “The Art of War.” We are so honored and felt so privileged to have had the opportunity to spend a week in Hilton Head courtesy of Operation R&R. Being a military family, we have our ups and downs, and being given such a special opportunity is such a blessing.
We cannot begin to thank the directors of Operation R&R, the local businesses and the owners of the homes that give up their time, enough. There will never be enough words to express how thankful we are. The things that we experienced, the time we got to spend together and just the relaxation can never be duplicated. We are grateful for Operation R&R for all that we did but most of all, for bringing all of us together as a family.
Now, as for the amazing article that was written in The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. It was absolutely amazing and I could not have written it any better, and we lived it. We feel like the article was spot on and really reflected so many feelings and drew a perfect picture of what we experienced. Along with Operation R&R, we are extremely thankful for the beautiful article that reflected so much that some may never truly understand. We thank you for sharing our story in such a special way.
Again, our thanks will never be enough. All of you have a very special place in our hearts and families.
With all of our gratitude, appreciation and love,
Sgt. Christopher and Rebecca Bass
Fort Stewart, Ga.
Hilton Head Fire Rescue
I’d like to praise and thank the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue Department (Palmetto Dunes station) for their rapid response to an emergency medical situation we encountered recently after dinner at a local restaurant.
The dispatcher had help on the scene rapidly and was re-assuring on the phone. The firefighters/ EMTs were very competent and comforting in their treatment of our friend.
Good job, and thank you,
Jim Raynor
Storrs, Conn.
Hilton Head Island
