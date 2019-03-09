Why not let people use empty field at Bluffton school?

Upon returning home after playing a softball game with a Sun City team against a team from Hilton Head Island this week, I received an email saying that the police would be called and we would be charged with trespassing if we were again found on the field at M.C. Riley Elementary School without a fee-based permit.
This was on a Wednesday afternoon with no one else in sight who might be interested in using the field.
To me, this is outrageous, and is indicative of the current political structure of Beaufort County that forgets what a backwater this area was before economic engines such as Sun City came into existence. Good luck getting someone to pay to play on these fields next Wednesday.
David Klunzinger
Bluffton
White Hall plan was wrong
I was shocked and appalled by Michael Covert and Brian Flewelling of the Beaufort County Council taking sides with White Hall developer Sam Levin after interim county administrator John Weaver brilliantly exposed the developer’s plot to get more money from the citizens of Beaufort County. Only after an impassioned plea by Paul Sommerville did the majority of the council regain their sanity and vote not to accept the easement provisions that had not been approved by County Council.
The only fair and equitable solution to this issue is to value the land the developer wants to gain easement from us in the same way he established the price on the property he sold us for a park. He doubled the price per acre to us for our 10 acres over what he paid for the 20 acres, thereby ending up getting his 10 remaining acres for zero cost.
The cash price we paid the developer for the park’s 10 acres was $560,700 per acre. Therefore, sale or easement rights we grant the developer should be priced at $1,121,400 per acre. This should be a firm, take-it-or-leave-it offer as the developer would still be getting his 11 acres for about $100,000 per acre, which is an absolute steal.
Mike Spalding
Beaufort
Tom Davis deserves better that anonymous medical marijuana flyer
Wednesday’s mail brought an anonymous flyer from Columbia that was the worst smear campaign that we have ever seen. It was aimed squarely at our state Sen. Tom Davis.
We have known Tom for well over 10 years. He is one of the smartest and most honest politicians in Columbia — period. To insert Tom’s face in a picture with a bunch of young party girls and bags of marijuana is about as far away from the man as you can get. He is a very dedicated dad with a wonderful wife and three great daughters.
Tom’s sponsorship of medical marijuana is based on its ability to deal with epilepsy, autism, and any number of other medical conditions. Imagine being the parent of a child who has 10 or 12 seizures a day. Tom is supporting this bill for those families.
Before you take a negative position on the bill, talk to a parent who is living through this incredibly difficult situation with no other hope in sight. You will understand why Tom supports medical, limited marijuana usage.
We don’t know who would send such a piece of trash. Obviously, they don’t want us to know who sent it. Clearly, they don’t know Tom Davis.
Jim and Marcia Collett
Hilton Head Island
Yes, socialism has problems
A recent writer to the paper commented that we should not be afraid of socialism and cited European countries that are “thriving” under the socialist model.
I can only respond by quoting Winston Churchill, who said of socialism: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
And Margaret Thatcher, who said: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
George Beck
St. Helena Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
