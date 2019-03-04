No equivalency in views of conservatives, liberals

Conservatives regularly attempt to draw false equivalencies with their views and those of liberals, but there are none.
The few instances of Democrats doing unseemly things compared to the unlimited number on the Republican side makes for no comparison. Furthermore …
Conservatives/Republicans are not opposed to immigration, they are opposed to “brown” immigration. Those coming from Europe are fine, but not from south of the border. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans want to prevent as many minority and poor people as possible from voting in order to win elections. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans want women to die rather than allow abortions. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans either support or have strong support from hate groups. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans oppose birthright citizenship now that there are too many of “those” they do not want in this country. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans promote fear of anyone not like them, and either want them in jail or removed from the country. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans believe health care is for those who can afford it. If you can’t that is your problem. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans oppose freedoms regarding sexual orientation and marrying the person you love. Where is the liberal equivalency?
Conservatives/Republicans denigrate the educated as elites and out of touch. Where is the liberal equivalency?
There are certainly more, but I do not have sufficient space to present them.
Richard Hammes
Hilton Head
‘Socialism’ is not a dirty word
This is in answer to the writer who tells us that socialism is the wolf at the door and we have to choose between socialism and capitalism.
What the writer does not understand (and millions of other Americans don’t either) is that capitalism and social care are not mutually exclusive.
Just take a look at Western Europe. Big companies as well as small enterprises are privately owned. Every country has a stock exchange and in each country there are many millionaires, if not billionaires. They are all democracies with regular elections, like in America.
However, in each of these countries the people have chosen to have social care, meaning they care that everybody has health insurance, four weeks of holidays, and paid maternity leave. They work from 9-to-5 and are not expected to be available 24/7. Therefore everybody is, in general, happier and more relaxed than their American counterparts.
Of course, all this does not come for free. They do pay more tax, and millionaires may actually pay 70 percent or 80 percent in the last tier. But like Warren Buffet, they feel it is a just system where the super rich pay more tax than the average Joe. Living without fear of medical bankruptcy gives Europeans a sense of well-being and happiness.
So please don’t think socialism is a dirty word. It is not the same as communism.
Martine Glasscott
Bluffton
‘Empire’ saga: Where’s the justice?
So the Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) case in Chicago has 12 detectives (yes, 12) working on the case. At the same time, try to imagine how many people across America get physically and verbally hassled on street corners daily.
Now try to imagine that less than 50 miles away in Aurora, Illinois, there was not one officer or detective that could have made the trip to have the Aurora shooter surrender his weapon as he had been instructed to by legal authorities. Oh, yes, that’s right, they had sent him a letter in the mail.
Jim Grover
Hilton Head Island
