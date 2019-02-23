US still needs Thomas Jefferson’s vision

I couldn’t help but draw a comparison between the Goodwin family and the Sea Pines Resort to Amazon’s recent withdrawal from New York’s HQ2 deal, citing that they felt “unwelcome” by the residents. The small but loud minority won and are doing a victory lap. Albeit shy of a few more zeroes, a similar situation is playing out in our backyard and the Sea Pines residents need to wake up and act before it is too late.