US still needs Thomas Jefferson’s vision

“The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
In 1801, Thomas Jefferson was waiting to hear the outcome of a hard-fought election against incumbent President John Adams. Jefferson had won the popular vote but due to a then-glitch in the Electoral College, the election was thrown into the House of Representatives to decide. Sitting in his Washington hotel room, Jefferson wrote the following letter to his daughter:
“Worn down here with pursuits in which I take no delight, surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word which falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”
Sound familiar?
Jefferson won, and went on to serve two terms, becoming one of the greatest presidents in the nation’s history. During those two terms he waged a constant battle to grow and preserve the republic that he and others had so recently fought to establish. There were always those on the left who wanted to give power to the government and take liberties away from the people who they felt incapable of governing themselves.
In the end, Jefferson prevailed, although it took another war with England to firmly establish the republican form of government that we enjoy today. America became what Jefferson said was “the world’s best hope.” It was then, and it is today.
Let’s hope that there are enough Americans left with Jefferson’s vision who understand that liberty and capitalism made it all possible.
Jim Dickson
St. Helena Island
Virginia’s lesson for Democrats
Truthfully, observing progressives forced to eat their own in Virginia because of their thoughtless embrace of “identity politics” provides a sense of schadenfreude, but it saddens, too.
The governor and attorney general are branded “racists” and urged to resign because of extremely tasteless, racially insensitive incidents years ago. Apparently, in the years since, neither conducted himself in a racially insensitive way. Nevertheless, the Democrats’ practice of labeling almost anyone with whom they disagree as “racist” and unworthy of support, have forced this ridiculousness. (Sadly, the governor’s apparent defense of infanticide troubles the Democrats and their press allies not at all.)
The case of Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, whose head is sought because of two allegations of sexual violence, is somewhat different. The claims involve criminal conduct, the accusers precisely describe the incidents, do not appear to have ulterior motives, display no inconsistencies and are uncontradicted by parties with knowledge of the incidents or surrounding circumstances. The accused denies the claims and, importantly, there is yet no solid corroboration of the allegations.
Until the claims are more fully examined and corroboration or lack thereof established, Fairfax deserves the same degree of respect as his accusers. But Democrats who so shamelessly pursued the smear of Justice Brett Kavanaugh on considerably weaker evidence must kill their own. At least for now, Fairfax is unconfronted by the shrieking mobs of the Kavanaugh circus.
One can hope the Democrats will learn from this that what goes around comes around.
Francis Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
Sorting out the old photos
Blackface is stupid and insensitive, but there is a big difference between going to a costume party as a popular black celebrity and posing with or pretending to be a KKK member. One is questionable taste and one is immoral.
One who makes light of the atrocities committed against people of color should not hold public office. One who dresses up like someone of a different race, nationality or culture without mean-spirited intent should be left alone. Someone who was mean and insensitive in the distant past should be given the opportunity to repent and move on.
Let’s work together to solve problems, not make problems.
In a recent quote, U.S. Rep John Lewis says it very well: “In our present moral crisis, we must remember that real repentance is possible — and it looks like working together to build the multiethnic democracy we’ve never yet been.”
Kate Joy
Beaufort
