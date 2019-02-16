Trump’s wall merely a distraction

Sometimes it’s the little things. People work for you for years. You know their status. Then you fire them. Real men stand by their people. Loyalty given, loyalty returned. Donald Trump has no idea of what real men are and what they do. And even less about real women.
Traitor. Fool. Liar. Con man. Worshiper of murderous dictators. Kidnapper of children, destroyer of families. Ranter and raver. Racist and Nazi sympathizer. Enemy of health care. Betrayer of NATO and our allies. Endangerer of vital government workers. Republican.
All well documented. Let’s add another one. Blackmailer.
Let’s ask our Republicans. Where in our Constitution is a president empowered to blackmail Congress and the American people to get his way? It is not there, either in the letter or the spirit of the document. Nor is it even hinted at that ruinous closures of government are a legitimate mechanism of rule. Three billion dollars gone, much suffering undergone by innocent people, and our vital air transport threatened with catastrophe.
The man who bows to Russia doesn’t care about the wall — it is only a distraction from his other crimes. And cares even less for the fate of the people he calls his base. Our enemies are in Moscow, in Riyadh, in Pyongyang, not in refugees who are in good part women and children.
What does this say about him? More importantly, what does it say about his supporters?
Larry Lepionka
Beaufort
How illegal immigration hurts America
Almost everyone, with the exception of California Democratic politicians, agrees that our immigration system is badly broken. And failing to fix it will surely make us a weaker, divided country.
Well, it already has. And over the decades, it has gotten worse.
Back in 1957, I was a student at the University of San Diego and I wrote a paper about Mexican men who planted Mexican wives and/or mistresses (illegal aliens) in San Diego and proceeded to impregnate these women. California politicians did little to stop this and failing to do so made California and the rest of the country weaker and more divided as the cost of failing to fix this alien population problem grew and grew.
California is home to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants (illegal aliens). Over 12 percent of California’s K-12 school children have an undocumented parent. Today, California is certainly the welfare capital of our country. The average California family on welfare gets $638 a month. This is a major reason why California leads the country in debt amount. California’s government has made California unsustainable.
Decades ago, California had the nation’s best roads. They’re now the worst. California’s current debt amount? Over $1.3 trillion. And California politicians, also among the nation’s worst, aren’t about to do anything to fix this.
Nancy Pelosi, please move and take your cohorts with you. Greece or Venezuela would be a good fit for y’all.
Don Gwaltney
Bluffton
Lindsey Graham like a ping-pong ball
Should we be surprised? Certainly not. Simply observing the back-and-forth, ping-pong-ball-like thought process going on within U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s mind with respect to his “he’s a crazy man/he’s our boy” references to Donald Trump, “clearly” indicates where he is (or isn’t) coming from.
Just exactly who and what does Graham represent? The answer seems to be whatever turns out to be most convenient. That is, convenient at any particular point in time.
It appears that Graham considers himself a confidant to Trump, regardless of whether that consideration is mutual. Let’s face it folks, Trump’s circle of confidants does not go beyond family, and, perhaps, not even that far.
If Graham intends to effectively serve the folks that voted him into office, he needs to discontinue kowtowing to the illogical, distorted vision of the “nutcase” that he originally recognized, and turn his attention to his constituents. Time to return to sanity, sir. Nuff said.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
