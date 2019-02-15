Too few in Beaufort County obeying the ‘smaller’ rules

What is it about people who have grown up in the Beaufort area, as well as those who have moved here from other areas of the country, that they feel the rules do not apply to them or they do not need to be enforced?
Take speeding as an example. I have yet to travel from my house to downtown Beaufort without numerous people passing me going way over the speed limit, and speeding through a school zone. Cell phone use and texting are not permitted, yet it is very openly used.
I see people throwing trash out the window of their vehicle and dumping their trash on construction sites. Apparently, the litter laws do not apply to them, nor do I see any enforcement.
People living in communities with land-use covenants disregard the HOA rules.
While all these rules appear to be small and trivial, they are rules. If people break the “little rules,” what is to keep them from breaking the bigger rules? If we do not enforce the “smaller rules,” it makes it that much more difficult for society to enforce the “larger rules.”
Many people in our society seem to have developed an attitude and gotten away with it that “the rules do not apply to me.” We need to go back to “little rule” enforcement to help people avoid breaking the “bigger rules.”
Robert Kiessling
Lady’s Island
Look closer at NY abortion law
A recent letter-writing spate here, sparked according to one writer by his priest’s sermon, berates New York’s new law allowing late-term abortions. I have yet to see a counter-argument, despite the misrepresentation of facts in each letter. Facts matter.
Our country has the highest maternal mortality in the industrialized world, and it’s rising: in 2015, 26.4 deaths per 100,000 births, more than double 1990 rate. Compare with the UK: 9.2; Canada: 7.3; Japan: 6.4. The contrast should startle. South Carolina ranks eighth worst among states.
A late-term abortion, unlike the description of those in outrage mode, is no last-minute procedure, nor rampant: 99 percent of U.S. abortions occur before 21 weeks; the 1 percent after 21 weeks occur for two reasons: 1) the fetus suffers from a fatal condition not detected earlier; 2) the mother’s life or health is at serious risk. This is what the New York law allows; 43 states impose late-term restrictions that do not.
Facts.
My uncle raised five children under age 10 when my aunt chose to carry the last to term despite doctors’ warnings. I watch that last cousin struggle with his birthday/her deathday every year. This was her choice and her right — and fit her faith. What would yours be?
In a country predicated on individual freedoms, you choose. Sometimes life offers ugly dilemmas, without a right answer. But New York just affirmed a patient’s right to decide. Not letter-writers or priests.
Not doctors. Not legislators. Not presidents.
Elizabeth Robin
Hilton Head Island
TSA staff at Hilton Head Island Airport thanks public
The Transportation Security Administration officers at Hilton Head Island Airport would like to thank the stakeholders and passengers for their caring and thoughtfulness during the government shutdown. Your concern for our well-being during this difficult time was appreciated and very helpful in keeping up our spirits. Thank you for your support.
Diana Marzbanian
Hilton Head Island
