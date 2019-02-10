Handle Hilton Head Island High School case internally

Some things are better left unsaid, and others are better left unknown.
It occurs to me that some investigative reporting crosses over the line when probing involves personal relationships that seemingly resulted in actions that caused no harm to others. I don’t want to know the sordid details of a man and a woman who might have been willingly involved in sexual relations in the workplace, which negatively affected no others.
Poor judgment regarding private sexual acts should be handled internally by Human Resources departments and should not be subject to the never-ending probing to satisfy the media’s appetite for news scoops. If actual damages to the employers, or others, resulted, those affected should take the appropriate legal steps, and I don’t care to know the constant dripping of ruthless sensationalistic investigations. What is the need to know?
It’s hard to forget some of the incredibly stupid acts most Americans committed in our lifetimes. The scourge of resurrecting details of events long past is humiliating and inflicting punishment on many who have already internally acknowledged their misadventures and regret having ever been so inhumane or stupid. Additionally, it is wrong to judge the sins of the past with the mores of the present.
Americans know leaks to the press are often intentionally skewed to promote other personal or political objectives, such as disharmony of the school board or inept police work. Don’t believe everything you hear or read. Stick to the facts, not the rumors.
Jim Dove
Bluffton
Hilton Head Island High parents’ threat a terrible example
Does it make sense that 22,000 students and 1,600 teachers in the Beaufort County School District should be punished because of the alleged illicit behavior of two consenting adults? Even with the best of intentions, the people who dreamed up defeating a school referendum as revenge if a principal is not reinstated are obviously being motivated by emotions, and not good sense.
The principal, sitting at home on administrative leave being paid a full salary while the “incidents” are being investigated, is not exactly water boarding. The damage has already been done. Let the investigation play out, see who’s telling the truth, and what happened with the investigation back in 2016. When that’s all done, then decide on a course of action. This latest idea is nothing short of blackmail. What a great example to set for our children.
The threat at last week’s Beaufort County Board of Education meeting is a perfect example of a group being whipped into a frenzy by well-meaning but misguided people. What relationship could that referendum possibly have to the incident being investigated? How does that reflect on the person they are trying to shield? What does that teach the students?
This threat, in my opinion, is a terrible example to set for our children. They deserve better.
Valerie Ford
Hilton Head Island
Proposed SC cigarette tax makes no sense
The increase in state gasoline taxes to improve roads was easy to understand.
However, to increase taxes on cigarettes to fund a raise in teachers salaries leaves me baffled. Why cigarettes? Why not pizza, beer, wine, movies, golf, trash collection, a district referendum, families with school-age children ... etc? Why cigarettes?
Bruce Rafinski
Bluffton
