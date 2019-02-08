Don’t give in to reign of lies

“The Death Of Truth” by Michiko Kakutani spotlights the current fragile state of the truth in society by using the falsehoods that have monopolized this age of Donald Trump and his daily disregard for the truth.
The Washington Post reported that in his first 700 days as president, Trump made 7,546 false or misleading claims. Journalists’ frequent use of the word “lie” has lost its sting. Defensive statements by his administration such as, “truth isn’t truth,” and, “alternate facts,” further exasperate the problem.
So why is this happening? The Wall Street Journal stated the White House is calculating that most GOP voters will believe (support) whatever the president tells them to believe. Factor in apparent gullibility, denial and stubborn pride of Trump’s base and you have part of the answer. A Wall Street Journal op-ed described this dangerous situation as, “part of the Trumpian urge to recreate past greatness while taking the country to extremely dark places.”
Kakutani explains further that Trump did not start this problem of exploiting the wobbly status of truth. “The problem is, too many are willing to tolerate politicians warping the truth and are careless about the veracity of information, so long as it suits their view.”
The answer for society is not to give in. It is essential that citizens defy the cynicism and resignation that autocrats and power-hungry politicians depend upon to subvert resistance.
Not a bad resolution to begin with in 2019. With common sense and independent thinking on the issues, we can make a difference.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
Democrats want socialism
Democrats want to regain control of power and will do and say anything to achieve their goal.
They still can’t accept the results of the 2016 election and will obstruct and resist any program President Donald Trump advocates. Not one Democrat voted to cut our taxes. Their plan is to increase our taxes when they regain control of Congress. When it came time to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, Trump had 25 possibilities and the Democrats said they weren’t voting for any of them, even though he hadn’t selected anyone.
Democrats advocate open borders, allowing anyone to enter our country, including terrorists and gangs like MS-13. Democrats are more concerned with rights of illegal immigrants than the safety of Americans. They want to abolish ICE. They want free income and jobs for everyone, free college, welfare, free health care. They never mention the costs or who’s going to pay for these programs.
This ideology is called socialism. A recent poll indicated that most Democrats prefer socialism over capitalism. Socialism is practiced in Cuba and Venezuela, where everything is rationed, including toilet paper. Venezuela was once a rich country, one of the largest producers of oil, but currently inflation is rampant and people are starving. To quote Margaret Thatcher, former prime minister of Great Britain, “Socialism is great until you run out of other people’s money.”
After living in a capitalist society, do you think you could live in a socialist country? If you prefer socialism over capitalism, vote Democratic.
Vince Sgroi
Sun City
