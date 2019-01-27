SC handheld cell phone ban won’t work

Regarding the proposed law by South Carolina to ban you from picking up your phone while driving, it will never work. The law is unenforceable.
They have this law in New York and everyone talks on their handheld phone.
The big reason it does not work is this: How many police or sheriff’s cars do you see on our roadways to enforce it?
People are so used to using their handheld phones while driving, they are not going to change.
Gary Ellison
Bluffton
NY abortion law tantamount to murder
I am entirely appalled at the new bill that was passed in New York by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
There were no restrictions at all on abortions.
I understand there are those who are pro-choice and those who are pro-life and there can be hard debates on both positions.
To abort on late-term, or 32 weeks, of pregnancy is tantamount to murder. Did those who celebrated the decision ever consider the pain associated with that fetus, or did they feel vindicated that their position was passed? One of the reasons that the Hyde Amendment was passed was to prevent federal funds from being used for abortions. Planned Parenthood should not be allowed to perform abortions if it is being funded by the federal government.
Gov. Cuomo is a Roman Catholic who should be excommunicated for pushing an egregious law.
Those who consider abortion should be able to see the viability of those fetuses in the machines which are now available before making a difficult decision.
In addition, there are so many women who can’t conceive, why not put the baby up for adoption?
I am surprised that the Packet did not cover this story.
John D’Angelo
Hilton Head Island
Media wrong on DC activist
More things you didn’t learn from the Packet or the mainstream media. Specifically, the event at the Lincoln Memorial and those Covington Catholic High School kids.
On the preceding evening, Nathan Phillips, the Indian drummer, one of about 60 protesters, attempted to enter the Washington Basilica of the Immaculate Conception during a Mass on Saturday night in tribute to the March for Life. The church’s security staff kept him and the other protestors out.
Phillips referred to being “in theater” during Vietnam. The Marine Corps says he never served overseas.
The media, including Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show, had been all over the story when they thought the boys from Covington Catholic High School were at fault. Now that several videos and tapes have contradicted the original story, there is virtual silence. Facebook even has a video of Phillips and his motley crew at the Basilica.
Could it be that Phillips seeks out public confrontation, appears to have a beef with pro-life institutions, and wants to disrupt other people’s religious ceremonies? Great American values, right?
Obviously, the Packet is shrinking in pages so fast it doesn’t have room to cover very much anymore, but it may want to improve its accuracy on the facts — with less speculation and more concentration on the full story.
Richard Geraghty
Bluffton
Roger Stone arrest was overkill
How many idiots does it take to change a light bulb? Not as many as the number of FBI agents it takes to arrest an elderly man who may have told a lie. Fortunately, the FBI agents were not furloughed due to the partial government shutdown. If so, Roger Stone, aka Public Enemy No. 1, would still be on the loose. God forbid!
J. Dexter Pickard
Bluffton
