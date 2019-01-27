Proposed SC law on lawsuit payout caps raises questions

After reading your Jan. 28 article about raising the South Carolina award cap for lawsuits against state and local governments, I wondered if attorneys are not required to advise their clients of the cap.
What sane person would hire an attorney so the attorney can have one-third or more of a capped settlement? I also wondered why the jury was not advised of the cap so juors didn’t have to agonize over what the settlement should be (unless there is other insurance available to pay the difference). Any new legislation should require cap disclosure to the injured party and the jury if there is not disclosure in place now.
It is in the attorneys’ financial interest to lobby for a higher cap, or better yet, the elimination of the cap. Most of the lawmakers are attorneys. It’s not their personal money that increases their future job income, or that of their peers. Looks like more taxpayer money will be needed.
Joyce Welpott
Hilton Head Island
Kindness: It still works
I recently had two experiences that spoke volumes, at least to me.
First of all, a gentleman commented that he was almost afraid to open a door for a female any more because he had had his head taken off several times for doing so. I told him that there were lots of females, myself included, who still appreciated a gentleman who did us that courtesy. It doesn’t diminish my capabilities in the least and it shows kindness to another person.
The second incident occurred when I bought a new TV, arranging delivery, set up, and take-away of the old TV. While I consider myself somewhat technically adept, I do lack certain skills in the technology field and often need detailed instructions. I had two of the nicest technicians one could imagine. They got everything connected properly, showed me how to use the new remote, and were ready to haul away my dinosaur of a TV when I attempted to give them a tip for their hard work. They smiled, thanked me, but informed me they were not allowed to accept tips. I am impressed with them, and I am impressed with the company from whom I bought my new TV.
Kindness. I got big smiles and thank-yous from the two technicians because they knew I appreciated their work. When a gentleman opens the door for me, I always give him a big smile and a hardy thank-you.
Why can’t every situation be like that?
Sunni Bond
Hilton Head Island
Save more money for emergencies
The government shutdown was painful on many levels, and one largely under-reported pain was the number of people who had no financial emergency cushion to endure the relatively short period of a month.
Emergencies come in all forms: hurricanes, fires, death, accidents, illnesses and, of course, government shutdowns. It is prudent to have a buffer to cover three months, but at a minimum, one month. This is never easy to do and takes a commitment and a plan.
I have seen people take a second job, make a budget, stop eating out and buying coffees, delaying purchases, bartering services, selling items on eBay, and being mindful of every dollar until the goal is met. It can take a long time, but what a peace to know you are covered in an emergency. There are resources and groups to help with this goal, like the Financial Peace University with Dave Ramsey.
But to quote an American icon ... just do it.
Linda C. Jamie
Hilton Head Island
Stone arrest embarrassing political theater
The whole federal law enforcement community must be deeply embarrassed by Robert Mueller’s stunt of political theater last week. Did the special council need 29 FBI, DOJ, and SWAT personnel to bring in a 70-plus-year-old man? It was more a job for Barney Fife.
R. John Cully
Hilton Head Island
