Why Disabilities & Special Needs home in Beaufort faces obstacles

Your article concerning the purchase of the lot at 1 Bostick Circle in Beaufort for a Beaufort County Disabilities & Special Needs Department home gave the impression some County Council members are ready to move forward with the project.
However, the application to build was rejected by the Battery Point Architectural Review Committee, which I chair. The submitted plans do not meet the architectural guidelines of this planned unit development. The county proposed a single-story, five-bedroom home. Such a home does not exist in Battery Point, and building one that conforms to the guidelines will be difficult, especially on a corner lot.
The lot in question has a severe drainage issue. The application failed to include the required drainage plan. Merely bringing in fill dirt to raise the grade will not be approved — water cannot be diverted into the street or neighboring properties.
As to the pushback from the Battery Point residents, this was primarily due to the secrecy surrounding the application. Rumors spread like wildfire that the county was building a half-way house for drug addicts.
Federal and state laws will allow a DSN facility in Battery Point. However, the neighborhood amenities — pool, dock, multiple ponds, tidal creek access, etc. — may constitute an “attractive nuisance” for DSN residents; I question if this is the best place for a DSN facility.
Furthermore, building the home to the architectural guideline and addressing the drainage issue will likely be far costlier that the former county interim administrator anticipated. Council member Brian Flewelling’s suggestion that the county divest itself of the property is the most prudent option.
James Pickard
Beaufort
Vote against short-term rentals in Hilton Head Plantation
Homeowners in Hilton Head Plantation will be voting on a covenant change starting in February. The majority of homeowners were told when they purchased in Hilton Head Plantation that only long-term rentals of nine months or more were allowed. However, daily, weekly and other short-term rentals are occurring.
Some property owners are advertising their homes via the internet and other means. They even show our new pool as an amenity.
This is all disruptive to full-time residents living close to these vacation rentals.
Short-term rentals in any community generate an increased load on traffic, on security at the gates, and particularly on the amenities in the community. In the end, the increased costs will be paid by all homeowners, will change the residential nature of Hilton Head Plantation, and could impact resale value.
Most gated communities restrict these rentals.
We have always been a community of neighbors and we want it to stay that way. We need 67 percent of all residents to vote “yes” to limit rentals to long-term only.
Residents can help by joining us at HHPCommunity.com. Vote “yes” to stop short-term rentals in Hilton Head Plantation.
Fran Bollino
Hilton Head Island
End shutdown immediately
The inability of our elected leaders to compromise has led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. I am proud of my work as a federal employee in service to the country I love. Federal workers nationwide are forced to stay at home and wait for the government to reopen, and are no longer able to provide the services on which our fellow Americans rely.
Middle-class federal workers and their families are stretching their pennies until the shutdown is over. Even though pay will be restored eventually, bills still arrive on time, even if paychecks don’t, and many federal employees are being forced to make difficult and unnecessary financial decisions to make ends meet.
Our legislators in Congress and the president need to stop playing political games with our government’s services and those who provide them. We are now in a crisis and our leaders must work to promptly reopen the government. We must call on them to reach consensus immediately so committed federal employees across the nation and right here at home can get back to work for our country.
Robert Chase
Okatie
I quit
I surrender, the flat-Earthers have won.
Jim Alberto
Hilton Head Island
