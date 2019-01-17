Beware of political diversion in Beaufort County

Why did the Beaufort County Planning Commission have a meeting about the Lady’s Island plan on the night of the college football national championship game, some 25 to 30 miles away in Bluffton? Political diversion.
Why is Beaufort touting the banning of seismic testing off the South Carolina Coast? Political diversion.
Professional politicians go to great lengths to get their constituents to focus on other issues rather than the real important ones. Take seismic testing. That has been going on for some 40 years in the Gulf of Mexico and to date the seafood industry there still thrives.
Why was a meeting about Lady’s Island planning held in Bluffton? Political diversion. The crowd at the previous meeting overflowed to another room, so to keep the crowds down the county Planning Commission moved it to Bluffton? Just happened to be the busiest Monday of the New Year for college football. Political diversion.
The city of Beaufort faces problems with flooding, a park being undermined and Lady’s Island development issues — not seismic testing.
The Beaufort County Planning Commission should hold meetings in the areas affected, not 30 miles away.
The state has its own diversion issues How did the legislature approve SCANA billing residential customers for the next 60 years $28 per month for a failed nuclear construction project? Political diversion is no different than diversion. Try and divert attention to something other than an issue requiring work and attention. For professional politicians, diversion seems to be a necessary.
Robert Kiessling
Lady’s Island
Democrats harming the nation
What happened to our government? Who made Nancy Pelosi and/or Chuck Schumer president? The last time we checked, the United States citizenry had elected Donald Trump as president, and he pledged to safeguard the country.
The definition of a traitor is: “a person who betrays his/her country.” Is this what they are doing? They apparently are not too concerned about the safety of our country with their demands for a convoluted border. Will they be annotated in history as people who placed personal values above national interests? Will history judge Pelosi and Schumer as “un-American”?
Democrats are OK with criminal elements slipping into our country, and to make matters dumber, those same liberals are eager to establish sanctuary cities for illegal crooks. Democrats keep saying that we do not have a crisis at the border, but they cannot explain the killings, rapes, robberies and the excessive costs associated with illegal immigration.
The president wants a few billion dollars for the border. The president says: “Illegal immigration costs the United States more than $200 billion a year. How was this allowed to happen?”
What the president wants is cheap compared to foreign aid. The United States spends an average of $55.9 billion on other countries. And, we cannot afford a few billion on national security? Really!
I want the president to stay strong. If the president is not an advocate for true American safety, who will be?
Clifton Jester
Bluffton
Trump’s biggest lie yet
I won’t try to quote President Donald Trump verbatim. It’s difficult to keep track of his so many lies. What I believe to be one of the biggest lie yet, and possibly the most laughable, is that Trump said that he can relate to people going without a paycheck. Think about this coming from a man who inherited wealth and likes to brag about how wealthy he is. How many people do you know who have gold toilets in their homes? I guarantee that this will not look good in our country’s history.
William R. Grant
Hardeeville
