Hilton Head USCB campus needs dorms

Is there a plan to build dorms for students at the USCB campus on Hilton Head Island? That would allow students to work on the island. A co-op program would help many lower-income students to work and pay their way to a degree. Not having dorms as part of the original plan was very short-sighted by those involved.
Colleges that have co-op programs allow their students to get workplace accreditation upon graduation in many fields of employment.
Ed Houseal
Sun City
The wall will work
A renowned scientist once said, “We are measured in life not by the frequency of our successes but by the infrequency of our failures.” Sad, but true. One has to look no further than President Donald Trump to find a modern example of that saying.
Do you really believe that the threats at our southern border are imaginary? Probably, if you obtain your news from the mainstream media; both in print and on TV. Polls are worthless because too many respondents are influenced by them. Do you really believe that many of those crossing our borders illegally are not drug smugglers, not child traffickers, not criminals, not carrying deceases, not terrorists or basically those we do not want in America?
Most shameful is that the Democrat leadership in Washington refuses to bargain in good faith to ensure that Trump does not get the credit, and that they put politics above the well-being of the American public.
Let’s exchange “The Wall” for “Illegal Alien Barrier” to get rid of that name stigma. Territorial barriers do work. They currently work very well south of San Diego. They have worked for years in Israel and many other countries.
Also, Congress and the president need to fix the many other problems with immigration. Sanctuary cities need to be abolished. Illegals need to be deported immediately upon attempting to enter. Of great importance is for Congress to improve the process of allowing immigrants we do want and need to enter easier and quicker.
Tom Hatfield
Hilton Head Island
Politicians run over the people
If the recent shutdown doesn’t convince you that “we the people” are poorly represented by a bunch of immature, ideologically-driven high school students, then nothing will.
It reminds me of two kids in a basement up to their knees in gasoline arguing about who can light the most matches.
Remember that most of our teenaged elected officials are really lawyers, trained to win at all cost. Our cost, certainly not theirs.
You want to see the real villain, just look in the mirror. We continue to re-elect these self-serving ideologues who think of us only as an afterthought and generally only at times leading up to election days.
Their agenda is quite different from that of the electorate, and they would probably glaze over if asked to spell “unintended consequences.”
Unfortunately, we all think that we ought to vote out the officials in our neighboring states but seldom do we want to unseat “our guy.” It’s not about one individual, it’s about professional politicians who view their elected office as an unending cash cow rather than as an honor to serve.
This is not a party thing, this is about character, and putting “we the people” ahead of their personal power perks and financial well-being.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
