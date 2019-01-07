Beaufort County School District should support Hilton Head principal Amanda O’Nan

It is concerning to think that the Beaufort County School District and interim superintendent Herbert Berg might be toying with the idea of rebuilding the damaged reputation of the district on the back of Hilton Head Island High School Principal Amanda O’Nan.
I am not aware of any missteps by Ms. O’Nan in the time since she was first accused of this behavior — in fact I believe her performance has been stellar and that she has been tremendously successful at Hilton Head Island High. The majority of parents are trying to communicate that she is critical to the success of that school. Why does it seem that the school district is yet again failing to listen to its constituents?
Anne Ballance
Hilton Head Island
When the personal becomes professional
Personal or professional? The situation with the Hilton Head Island High School principal may have been personal, until these acts were allegedly consummated on school property.
As the ultimate local leader of that school, she is responsible for all her actions at the school, at any time. How can she provide a proper example to students and faculty if she did in fact have such a lapse in judgment, and mislead the previous district investigation?
That is the purpose of the current investigation I’m sure — to determine what actually happened.
I wonder if all these folks supporting her would support a first-year principal they were not invested in, or a several-year principal they didn’t like as much? What would happen to a teacher, librarian, or school support worker who did these same things? Disciplinary actions in an organization must be consistent, or it harms morale of the whole unit.
If these actions did occur, and discipline of some type is not meted out, what precedent does that set for any other district staff member who acts in a similar manner?
She is apparently well-liked and a successful principal, which makes this a sad situation for all involved. This is a good reminder for everyone that actions and consequences are a package deal.
Ron Lewis
Beaufort
About that USCB building
Concerns over the viability of the USCB campus located on the south end of Hilton Head Island have been ongoing. No need to worry. The building can easily be repurposed to house the new Town Hall and island police department.
Bruce Bartow
Hilton Head Island
When Rashida Tlaib’s remark is obscene, call it obscene
Oh, no! I can’t believe that I actually agree with anything that Leonard Pitts Jr. writes.
In his opinion piece of Jan. 11, Pitts condemns freshman U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s offensive remark , urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, calling him a “mother——” — but only to the extent of observing that her outburst “is just the latest in a lamentable and bipartisan line of political leaders dropping verbal litter into the public square.”
Instead of characterizing Tlaib’s labeling of the president for the vulgar profanity that it so clearly is, he then seeks to excuse, or at the least downplay, her vituperative remark by attacking Republicans for their comments, none of which are anywhere as vulgar or profane as Tlaib’s.
Using this premise, Pitts goes on to claim that the reaction to her use of a “ bad word” has been overwrought. At the risk of being included among those identified as overwrought, her remarks were obscene and outrageous and no sophistry can change that.
Tom Coleman
Hilton Head Island
Photo showed the wrong plane
You recently ran a photo of a Delta aircraft with your story on Delta’s coming daily flights between Atlanta and Hilton Head Island Airport.
The impending dangers for our island, as indicated by this photo, are significantly greater than the situation at the southern U.S. border, which seems to be heading for the president declaring a national emergency. It’s imperative that the mayor and/or Town Council immediately declare a “local emergency” for Hilton Head prior to the president taking his action.
The main (and only) runway at the Hilton Head airport was recently extended to 5,000 feet — the reason we now are having more airlines and flights to Hilton Head. That was a very good thing. The problem is that the Boeing 747 shown in the photo needs a runway length of about 8,000 feet to safely land and take off. The very first flight into Hilton Head by the plane pictured would very likely wipe out the shopping centers adjacent Mathews Drive since the runway is almost half a mile too short to accommodate this aircraft.
Doug Luba
Hilton Head Island
That’s $1B per terrorist
We need a wall on our Canadian border.
Seven times as many watch list terrorists have been detained crossing our Canadian border (44) as our Mexican border (6).
Oh wait, we don’t need to be afraid of those Canadians because they are white people. Let’s go ahead with the the southern border wall to keep out those six or so terrorists next year — $1 billion per terrorist. That’s a bargain. No cost is too great to protect white people from people of color.
John Hollender
Hilton Head Island
Congress needs some fresh air
The notion of a woman running for president is not just about having a woman for president. It’s about introducing fresh blood and a different perspective into the governing of our country.
From its inception, Congress has been run by a fraternity of white males. In recent history, it has been determined by middle-aged, Republican white men — with monolithic mindsets high on testosterone. How has that turned out for you?
Around the world, the preponderance of brutal dictators — who brook no opposition while raping their countries — is almost entirely male.
And last, 53 percent of the 2017 U.S. Senate and 39 percent of the House members were lawyers. That is the highest concentration of a professionally-cultivated mindset outside the Justice Department. Like W.H. Auden in his poem, “Love Versus Law,” I would like my national issues considered by a wider range of thinking — maybe by an artist, or a nurse, or a small-business owner .
“Law school shapes your thinking by limiting it,” is a well-known adage that even lawyers acknowledge — but imagine the hidden peril of government institutions run by such pervasive, like-minded incubation. The legal system has our society by the short hairs, and they protect that power . No longer the servants of their clients, one can’t turn around without calling on a lawyer for permission as our laws continue to self-complicate and split like atoms. This over-ripe, unaccountable privilege and power is rotting our society from within.
It’s well past time to let in some fresh air.
Kate McClintic
Beaufort
Why Trump’s wall is so urgent
Why is the border wall so important now? Here is how I see it.
President Donald Trump first accomplished his other priorities brilliantly. First, he got himself and his cronies the trillion dollar tax cut. This made production surge and lowered an already low unemployment figure, and we peons got a small piece of that pie.
Then came the disruption of government, à la Steve Bannon and the Russians. Bannon got too big for his britches and had to be fired. But Trump had to thank the Russians for helping him get elected, even if he didn’t ask for their help. He’s doing well disrupting Western alliances and weakening democratic ideals. This he’s accomplished by pulling out of global alliances, hiring people to run government organizations that those same people were trying to destroy, stoking fear and nationalism, and tweeting insults and falsehoods that should be censored. The Russians’ are getting their payback.
Now for the border wall we demanded. He’s not really building it for us, he’s building it for himself. The wall gets built, and we re-elect him in 2020. And this wall will be so huge it will be seen from outer space. It will go down in history as “The Great Trump Wall,” giving Trump a living legacy. It’s just another Trump Tower to Trump. Vanity Project No. 45.
So what if there’s a government shutdown? It’s just another trade-off in Trump’s world. It doesn’t have to make sense, it just has to be “ Trump wins”.
Debra Parsons
Bluffton
