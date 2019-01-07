Where are USCB benefits for Hilton Head Island?

Let me see if I have this right. We spent nearly $25 million of tax increment financing money to build a USCB hospitality campus at the south end of Hilton Head Island. The stated objective was to bring about 200 students into the community so that they could interact with local hospitality businesses and gain work experience in our restaurants and hotels. This would not only enhance their education, but would help with the labor shortage problem plaguing our economy. Worthy goals, with the only potential downside being increased traffic around Sea Pines Circle.
But what has happened? We now hear that only about 100 students will use the facility at start-up. They will be bussed 21 miles from the Bluffton campus to Sea Pines arriving at about 10 a.m. (traffic permitting) and leaving again at 3 p.m. Classes will run Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. — less than four hours a day if you assume a brief lunch break, or 16 hours a week.
So, where are the benefits?
The students get to enjoy a minimum 90-minute round trip bus ride instead of a walk across the Bluffton campus; they have no opportunity to interact with local businesses or gain work experience; and they have no “beach time,” unless they opt to drive themselves.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hilton Head gets nothing except a large property tax advance to pay off. Good deal for all.
Chris Garmston
Hilton Head Island
Stop publishing accusaions and salacious articles
Please stop publishing accusations and salacious articles that have absolutely no bearing on the lives of the public. This only serves to further disappoint those of us who actually pay to read a newspaper.
Hard-copy news is rapidly declining as a reliable and expedient method of staying on top of the latest “news.” Printing and reprinting allegations involving the private lives of public figures further denigrates the value of receiving the daily newspaper, especially when the “news” has nothing at all to do with anyone but the individuals involved.
Clearly the paper gets some sort of delight in reporting allegations of the indiscretions and misfortunes of others, especially when they have accomplished great things in the community, be it doctors, teachers, law enforcement officers or others. Get a grip, and some real news.
Lynda Laff
Hilton Head Island
Joe Cunningham gets good start — now what?
Kudus are in order for U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham. He has begun his congressional career by keeping his promise of not voting for Nancy Pelosi for the House Speaker position.
Pelosi’s road to victory resembled elections that we see in banana republics: one candidate, no opposition. Pelosi won hands down without our congressman’s vote. Former U.S. Sen. George McGovern would have won the presidential election in 1972 if he ran unopposed. Unfortunately for him, Richard Nixon won 49 out of 50 states in his winning bid.
Let’s see where Cunningham goes from here. When he votes on issues, will he have his Lowcountry constituents’ needs and desires in mind? Hopefully he will reach across the aisle and not vote in lockstep along party lines. We need a governing body of Democrats, Republicans and Independents that can work together in addressing the problems that plague our nation.
Let’s see if Joe is up for the job.
Howard D. Sassman
Bluffton
Here’s the real crisis
President Donald Trump’s talk to the nation was so convincing of the seriousness and depth of our national crisis, which is in the Oval Office and not at our southern border.
Calvin Jordan
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments