Swiftly return O’Nan to Hilton Head Island High School

Let me see if I have this right. We spent nearly $25 million of tax increment financing money to build a USCB hospitality campus at the south end of Hilton Head Island. The stated objective was to bring about 200 students into the community so that they could interact with local hospitality businesses and gain work experience in our restaurants and hotels. This would not only enhance their education, but would help with the labor shortage problem plaguing our economy. Worthy goals, with the only potential downside being increased traffic around Sea Pines Circle.