Even if Hilton Head principal O’Nan had sex in the school, it’s non-relevant

I totally agree with the letter to the editor of a few days ago regarding the Hilton Head Island High School Principal Amanda O’Nan issue that is being exploited in the news in what appears to be grandstanding and an effort to sell newspapers.
Whether Ms. O’Nan did what she is accused of is immaterial and non-relevant as no laws were broken (as stated by The Packet) and in the grand scheme of things, it’s a personal issue, not a public one. But she has been unfairly branded as guilty of some perceived high morality standard that in the private sector it is commonplace to ignore.
Few of us on Hilton Head can honestly say that in hindsight we haven’t done something we are not too proud of. The idea that public servants need to live by some higher moral code than other law-abiding citizens is just plain hypocrisy.
We live in a realistic world, regardless of some idealistic code of supreme morality that only applies to certain job classifications. Things are not always perfect, but we strive to promote overall good in our lives.
I suggest Ms. O’Nan promotes and displays an overall good at Hilton Head Island High School, where both students and parents appear to appreciate the discipline and leadership that she provides.
Larry Buchheit
Hilton Head Island
Get to the truth on the Hilton Head High principal
Hilton Head Island High School Principal Amanda O’Nan originally denied any promiscuous behavior in the school office at midnight. If her statement is now proven to be false, I ask: What was she thinking? How many times did this happen? Where’s the alleged report from her now ex-husband’s detective? What is the truth?
I am the public also, and I too don’t care what the principal does in her private life as long as she doesn’t use her school office for a No-Tell Motel room.
School district student policy dictates that having sex in school is a six-day suspension.
It’s time to tighten up on this behavior on school property for both students and employees.
Integrity and honesty does matter.
Lyn Piwko Bullard
Hilton Head Island
Amanda O’Nan great for the school and its students
This is in 100 percent support of Hilton Head Island High School Principal Amanda O’Nan.
I am a parent of Pa-Sweet Betancourt, a class of 2016 graduate, and Phoenix Betancourt, in the class of 2022. We relocated to Hilton Head Island from Thailand in 2012. Amanda was my 14-year-old’s lifeboat as he navigated the waters in the hallways of the high school. Amanda was always available to us and helped him with his class scheduling and social participation.
By the time Pa-Sweet graduated, he was a member of the National Honor Society, and a letterman in two sports, wrestling and track. He was elected class president in his junior and senior years and received merit scholarships to Clemson.
Amanda has proven time and time again that she always has the best interest of the students, faculty and administration at heart. I have been an employer for most of my adult life and I know a keeper when I see one. Amanda O’Nan is one of those rare finds who would be impossible to replace.
Geo Betancourt
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head principal Amanda O’Nan needs to be fired
I can’t take this “news” anymore! It disgusts me.
Your article on Hilton Head Island High School Principal Amanda O’Nan states it is a personal matter. It is a public matter to most people with common sense.
We pay taxes to support these schools and employees. Our schools are not the place for a personal playground.
We do not need this in our schools. She needs to be fired.
Dennis Eubanks
Okatie
