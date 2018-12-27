Thank You Letters

Penn Center Heritage Days
On behalf of the Penn Center Board, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the thousands of guests who attended the Annual Penn Center Heritage Days Celebration, “A Homecoming Jubilee”, that was held on November 8th-10th.
Thank you to the Heritage Committee, the Penn Club, the participants of the Reconstruction Symposium, performers, artists, vendors, and to numerous volunteers for making this event a huge success. The Heritage parade also showcased one of the largest parade contingencies of organizations, schools, churches, bands, and over 200 children. Special thanks to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for helping to make it a peaceful and orderly weekend. For three decades, Heritage Days has been one of the most popular annual African American festivals that serves as an off-season revenue generator for the city’s tourism base.
The Penn Center National Historic District has always been a cornerstone of the St. Helena Island community and the Gullah-Geechee culture. We are presently in transition, but with the support of this community and numerous viable public-private partnerships, we look forward to turning the next page in history. The Penn Center is a major advocate and driver of economic development, housing, public health, education, small businesses, land retention, and a purveyor of the arts and humanities. In 2017, Penn Center was designated one of the first National Park Service Reconstruction Era National Monuments in Beaufort County and will be in the spotlight on a national stage for many years to come. (Website https://penncenter.org)
Mr. Marion Burns
Penn Center Inc. Board of Trustees
Saint Helena Island
May River High School Combined Symphonic Band
My wife and I have just returned from the May River High School Combined Symphonic Band’s excellent Winter Concert on December 11th.
The music was outstanding,unlike any other high school band we have heard in the past. The students were most professional in their performance. The music selection was impressive.
Many thanks go to Director David Carbone and others involved in getting the musicians to such a high level.
Congratulations band students,all of your hard work paid off.
We will not miss another of your concerts!
Ed Lumadue
Bluffton
The Bargain Box
We thank The Bargain Box for supporting The Sandbox Interactive Children’s Museum and making it possible for us to provide interactive play and learning opportunities to all of the children and families in low country. The Bargain Box is a community-based organization that is very successful and very generous in giving back. Their charitable giving to our community’s non-profit organizations and to The Sandbox Children’s Museum is what makes this community so strong.
The Bargain Box is supporting the Sandbox’s Family Fun Night program which is free to all children and families in our community. Each event includes our bounce house, interactive play, arts and crafts project, food and free admission to the children’s museum. Family Fun Nights are held on the first Friday of each month (September –May) at 5:30 p.m. so that all parents, including working parents, can have an opportunity to come and enjoy the museum and activities with their children. In 2018 the Family Fun Night outreach program served more than 1,000 children. Thank you to the Bargain Box for your continued support of our museum and the thousands of lives we touch.
Nancy E Fish, M.Ed.
Executive Director
The Sandbox: An Interactive Children’s Museum
Hilton Head Island
Life Care of Hilton Head
Thank you to the staff of Life Care of Hilton Head.
Life Care truly lives up to its name. The entire staff truly cares about the care of each and every life entrusted to them. I could not have asked for anything better for my mother in the last four months of her life. Every person on staff no matter what their job description was wonderful to my mother and me. I can’t thank them all enough.
Sharon Burstein
Hilton Head Island
The Church Mouse
We would like to thank The Church Mouse Thrift Store for their wonderful generosity to our community’s non-profit organizations and to their continued support of The Sandbox Children’s Museum. Created in 2004, The Church Mouse Thrift Store was designed to serve the community with low cost goods as well as grants to local non-profits and to provide funds to missions across the globe.
We thank The Church Mouse Thrift Shop for supporting The Sandbox Interactive Children’s Museum and making it possible for us to provide access to interactive play and learning opportunities to all of the children and families in the low country.
The Church Mouse Thrift Ship continues its support of the Sandbox’s “Play To Learn Field Trip” program. In partnership with Head Start of Beaufort County and other Title 1 preschool and kindergarten programs, we are able to offer this Field Trip program without the burden of any financial barrier to the families enrolled.
Thank you to The Church Mouse Thrift Shop for your continued support of our museum and the thousands of lives we touch.
Nancy E Fish, M.Ed.
Executive Director
The Sandbox
Hilton Head Island
Comments