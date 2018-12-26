US obviously needs physical barrier at southwest border

We are facing a major humanitarian and security crisis on our southwest border that requires a comprehensive approach. Democrats keep telling the American people that technology will solve the problem, but there is no technology that can prevent an organized invasion of illegal immigrants from crossing an open border with no physical barrier.
Once they are illegally inside the U.S., sensors and drones, etc., help round them up, but ACLU lawyers and liberal judges free them due to inadequate immigration laws. They have been coached in making bogus asylum claims, even though they did not legally request asylum at the U.S. consulate or embassy in their home country or request asylum in Mexico, where asylum was available.
It is obvious that we need a physical barrier across a large part of the southwest border as well as sensors and increased Border Patrol in areas where a wall/fence is not required due to natural barriers. Democrats in the past recognized the need for an extensive wall/fence and voted for it, but they oppose it now only because of their political hatred for President Donald Trump. How shameful that some federal employees are working without pay because of such childish politics and disregard for national security.
We are a nation of the rule of law and if people come here illegally, they are not “undocumented” but are criminals who have violated the law. We need a functioning, legal immigration and guest worker system, but not an open border with tolerance or encouragement of illegal immigration.
William T. Pendley
Bluffton
Southern border not the culprit on illegal immigration
CBS News reports: “ … only one-third of the recent undocumented immigrant population came to the United States through the southern border, according to the Center for Migration Studies (CMS), a New York City-based think tank. The rest came legally on work visas and stayed after they expired, according to CMS. In other words, a wall wouldn’t have kept them out.”
President Donald Trump says he is “proud to shut down the government” in order to get funding for his magic wall. The Trump GOP is complicit in this shutdown that harms federal workers, native Americans, anyone due a federal tax refund, state governments depending on federal funds, and those seeking help from our judicial system.
Members of the GOP who have not already sold their soul to the devil should seriously consider encouraging John Kasich to run for president in 2020.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
GOP no longer conservative
The Republicans I know are good people but the party they support has gone off the rails in two important ways.
First, the GOP has abandoned fiscal responsibility. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump all championed massive tax cuts — cuts that mainly benefited the rich and generated soaring deficits. Granted, President Barack Obama’s stimulus package used deficit spending to fend off another Great Depression, but his subsequent policies steadily brought the deficit down. That downward trend was reversed by the most recent, fiscally-irresponsible Republican tax cuts.
Second, the GOP has abandoned environmental protection. Republican President Teddy Roosevelt fathered political environmentalism at the federal level, and Republican President Richard Nixon, crook though he was, signed into law the EPA , the Endangered Species Act and other farsighted environmental bills. But ever since Reagan, Republican leaders have reversed course. They have worked to gut environmental laws, and they have appointed lobbyists for corporate polluters to lead our nation’s environmental agencies. And now Trump is undoing every effort to cope with climate change.
These two reversals of traditional GOP positions create a mountain of federal debt for our children and grandchildren, and they leave behind an unlivable environment. These positions are the opposite of conservative. They are amoral, selfish and shortsighted.
Raymond Dominick
Bluffton
