Why the Beaufort County plastic bag bans will never work

Well, here we go. I knew it wouldn’t be long before someone started on the “reusable” plastic bags.
The local ban on single-use plastic bags , in a word, is ridiculous. It’s a feel-good ban, to say the least.
I’d advise the recent letter writer to take a look in her shopping cart for plastic. I’ll list a few: Bottled water. A 24-bottle package has 24 bottles, 24 bottle caps, and the wrap. All plastic.
Dishwashing liquid comes in plastic bottles. Bread is wrapped in plastic. Peanut butter comes in plastic. Jelly comes in plastic. When I was young, jelly came in glass jars and supplied us with drinking glasses. Soft drinks are in plastic bottles, and if you buy a pack of eight or so, the wrapping is also plastic.
Bottles of hand soap are ... you guessed it ... plastic. Look in your medicine cabinet. See all those bottles of pain pills, vitamins, etc? Yep, they’re plastic.
Milk comes in a plastic bottle. Your hazelnut coffee creamer comes in plastic.
I’ll stop there.
I understand the single-use plastic bags are a nuisance. They’re all over the roadways and waterways and beaches. But people who throw out trash or allow trash to blow out of the backs of pickup trucks don’t care if it’s single-use bags. They’re still going to throw out trash of all kinds.
So, get a grip. Until the manufacturers go back to glass bottles for all of their products, the result is going to be the same.
Bud Cox
Yemassee
Time for real border security
In 1986, Ronald Reagan gave amnesty to 3 million people in exchange for the promise of border security. After that promise didn’t materialize, Reagan later said it was the biggest mistake of his presidency. We are still waiting for our border to be secure.
How does it make any sense that thousands of people can come across our border illegally, claim asylum and then be “entitled” to a legal hearing that won’t take place for years? And compound that insanity by being forced to release these people into the country while they wait for that hearing. And we all know that over 90 percent never appear. How does this make sense? Democrats could change this, but won’t consider doing so.
Recently, two children died at the border and Democrats want an investigation. Has it not occurred to them that these people from Central America are incentivized to take significant risks to come here because of our poorly protected border and our ridiculous immigration laws?
These same Democrats were for a fence and were willing to fund it. But now they are against any kind of a barrier. The only thing that his changed is that President Donald Trump is an advocate for a barrier. It seems they would rather sacrifice border security, put people’s lives at risk, and see drugs and criminals come across the border rather than agree to anything Trump is for. Is there another country on the planet that is willing to sacrifice its security to penalize political opponents?
Richard Courreges
Callawassie Island
The meaning of snarkiness
I read the recent letter to the editor concerning Hilton Head Island day trippers and “snarkiness” with great confusion, as I was not familiar with that term.
Although I got me a degree from the University of Georgia, I did not study big words or even math concepts, like addition and subtraction. And, don’t even get me started on long division. If God wanted me to be a math whiz, he should’ve given me more than 10 fingers and seven toes (New Year’s Eve lawn mower accident; long story).
Anyway, I googled “snarkiness” to determine its meaning. By the way, since “Google” is used to look for or find something, wouldn’t a better name be “ogle”? Or “goggled”? I digress.
So, it appears “snarkiness” means “having a rudely critical tone or manner.” And, lo and behold, the example shown, in sentence form, reads: “I’ll make sure all the island’s peoples understand they need to prostrate themselves upon the arrival of the mainlanders.” Weird. Just weird. You can’t make this stuff up.
John Bentley
Bluffton
