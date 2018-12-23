Hunting Island needs its Friends now, as 25 years ago

It was great to see the Friends of Hunting Island anniversary noted in the Sunday edition of the paper for 2018 milestones. However, the Friends celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 2018, not a 40th.
In those 25 years, the Friends have helped Hunting Island State Park with many programs and projects probably the most famous being the annual Sea Turtle Conservation and Nesting program.
In the new year, a major project of the Friends will be assisting the state park with the remodeling and updating of the Visitor’s Center.
The Friends have received many awards over these 25 years, but maybe the most prestigious was that from the National State Parks Directors Association in 2015 for the Best State Park Support Group in the United States.
The hundreds of volunteers and 1,400 families who make up the Friends of Hunting Island are proud to assist the park staff in the most visited state park in South Carolina and one of the top attractions for visitors in Beaufort County.
We welcome new volunteers for 2019. Please join us as we move forward in our 26th year of service.
Ted Temple
Friends of Hunting Island board of directors
Beaufort
Shutdown DOES hurt real people
As a subscriber and regular reader, I have enjoyed the variety of opinions expressed in the letter to the editor section.
Obviously, one cannot agree with every opinion, but in general the comments expressed are sincere and reflect the thoughts of the writer. One can disagree with any of the comments, but the right to disagree is one of our fundamental rights as citizens of this democracy.
However, the recent letter minimizing the effect of the current partial government shutdown borders on the ludicrous.
There are approximately 1 million government workers who will continue in their jobs without pay or will be furloughed, pending a resolution of this matter.
To imply that this is no problem because many workers were recently paid, lacks any common sense.
Does the writer know who was paid? When they were paid? What percent of their salary they received? When the next paycheck will be received?
All of these questions will remain unanswered.
To those of us unaffected by this shutdown, these may not be significant issues, but to the million or so …
Murray Turka
Hilton Head Island
Oh, the twists of memory lane
I have been a subscriber to The Island Packet for almost 12 years. For eight of these I have played a memory game with the list of celebrities’ birthdays that you feature on the “funny page” (bottom right lower corner). In reality, it’s more like a challenge than a memory test but, to be honest, for me it’s really both.
After eight years, I find that my memory of these special people is at best vague, or to be totally honest, hopeless.
However, the challenge continues despite the fact that at best I might get two correct recognitions, every three months ... three if it’s a 1960s-or-before movie star.
It’s an interesting daily challenge, though I have yet to beat my top achievement of a recognition level of four people — an achievement, I think, of around five years ago.
I also fear that this will not improve as we move into yet another new year, so let me wish all my fellow readers a very happy and successful year.
Geoff Wheatley
Hilton Head Island
Help Mulberry Grove Plantation fill in the blanks
The Mulberry Grove Foundation is putting together an oral history of the enslaved men, women and children who would have lived on that Savannah plantation. The organization is searching for descendants of those who worked on the plantation or who owned the property and can provide glimpses into life at the historic site.
Several of the owners were from the Hilton Head/Beaufort/Charleston areas and brought enslaved persons with them to Mulberry. In 1788 Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin on the property, not only forever changing the cotton industry in the South but also requiring the need for even more enslaved persons.
We know there are stories to be told and stories to be heard. Please contact us at rarebks@earthlink.net.
Marty Barnes
Savannah
