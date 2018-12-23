Hilton Head day-tripping goes snarky

Enough already with the “day tripper” snarkiness coming from the mainland. We Hilton Head Island residents know how so very important you all are to the survival of Hilton Head.
Geez, if it wasn’t for Bluffton, where would I eat Vietnamese cuisine? I’ll make sure all the island’s peoples understand they need to prostrate themselves upon the arrival of the mainlanders. I like old town Bluffton. It reminds me of Croydon, Pennsylvania, with Spanish moss. The rest of that area is becoming, sadly, “Any Town USA” very quickly.
It’s what I drive through to get to Savannah, Charleston, Interstate 95, Daytona. There’s a bowling alley somewhere over there I hear. It’s where they produce the “Island Packet,” I’m told. Ah yes, sincere apologies to all you put-upon day-tripping mainlanders. Welcome to Hilton Head. Make sure to bring your wallets ... y’all.
Chuck LeBold
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head is not a private club
Hilton Head Island, what planet are you on?
Everybody loves the beach. Everyone everywhere visits the beach. Hilton Head is taking a stance against people who visit the island?! What kind of pompous, elitist, snooty junk is this? Who do you think you are in your gated plantations? You are an aging dinosaur, and if you can’t accept the waves of visitors who come to frolic on the sand and splash in the water and eat fried shrimp, then you are the problem.
This isn’t a private golf club (close, but not yet).
If that’s what you want, put a gate at the bridge. If you don’t have a pass, you don’t get on the island.
Sandon Preston
Bluffton
Can’t we all just get along?
As I sit here reading yet another flurry of letters addressing “day trippers” to Hilton Head Island, I am reminded of the inspiring words of that esteemed Los Angeles philosopher, Rodney King, “Why can’t we all just get along?” A message worth considering?
Joe Sabbatino
Hilton Head Island
We still need plastic bags
I read with interest the recent contributor who opined on the fruitlessness of our county ban on plastic bags. I wholeheartedly agree, but for an entirely different reason.
You see, like most responsible dog lovers, we take our canines for frequent walks to let them sniff out their surroundings and to relieve themselves. For years, we had relied upon those handled grocery store plastic bags to secure and transport the deposits — all without incident.
No more.
Here’s the problem. Our neighborhood grocery stores have been guilted into the recycling myth and no longer offer paper or plastic — only environmentally-sensitive paper.
Paper bags may save the planet, but they simply do not work for doggie deposits. Ask any dog owner. Our enviro friends quickly point to the exemption provision authorizing handleless doggie litter bags. The problem is that the approved bags are designed for a dog the size of a hamster — mine are 80 pound labs.
Rather than fight Town Hall, we have resorted to hoarding old grocery store plastic bags with handles. You may be surprised as to how many friends and neighbors have a stash. Those sympathetic to our plight have graciously gifted many of them to us. As our garage fills to capacity, my thoughts have turned from necessity to opportunity. Given the number of dog walkers in our community, we plan to start a little Bluffton cottage industry. We will call it The Bag Lady.
Only in America.
Joel Rudicil
Bluffton
This is reason for plastic bag ban
In response to the letter writer of “paper bags no silver bullet,” the reason we are banning plastic bags is to keep them out of our waterways and harming our wildlife. If we happen to recycle either paper or plastic, it’s a plus.
Warren Goddard
Lady’s Island
