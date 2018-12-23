Lawyer ads misrepresent insurance carriers

Thanks to the writer critical of the ads on TV by lawyers and drug companies.
Many, many decades ago when I was in law school, it was considered unseemly if not unethical for attorneys to advertise. That is certainly not true today.
I retired after 35 years as general attorney in the claim department of a major insurance company. I can say that, regardless of whether or not the claimant is represented by an attorney, the major carriers are fair in their evaluation of claims.
Warren Jungk
Bluffton
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Why America believes in the Electoral College
Following the formulaic name-calling indulged in by “progressive” partisans, a recent contributor, bemoaning the Electoral College system of presidential selection, asserts it’s “against everything we stand for and believe in.”
Not so.
The Founders designed a system to ensure small states had influence in presidential elections and were not overwhelmed by the large states, just as they constructed a legislature with two houses, one of which provided all states, large and small, with equal representation. These compromises, without which the Constitution likely would not have been ratified, recognized the diversity of our nation by dispersing power among all constituent parts of the country. This is something to believe in.
The 2016 election confirmed the Founders’ wisdom. Hillary Clinton had a 2.9 million-vote plurality — all of it, plus almost 1.3 million, accounted for in California alone. Clinton’s New York plurality was about 60 percent of her national margin. Citizens in California and New York probably see the world through a different prism than those in the Dakotas and Indiana. That one candidate wins big in two states while losing in most of the remaining jurisdictions doesn’t seem an improvement.
Moreover, plurality doesn’t guarantee better results. More than 60 percent of voters wanted someone other than Abraham Lincoln in 1860.
Our system requires candidates to campaign in more than a few large states, learning the issues and problems faced by citizens in diverse locales. The Founders’ wisdom should be clear when more than partisanship drives positions.
Frank Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
When government is the problem
Back in preparations for the 1980 presidential election, one candidate was renowned for saying, in effect, government is not the solution, government is the problem.
At the present time, one political party controls the Senate, House of representatives and administration. As the controller of the three branches of government, the controlling political party has arranged to:
Damage our alliances with our allies; strengthen the power of various world autocrats; cause the greatest decline in the stock market since the Great Depression; replace much of our farmers’ income from lost international markets with taxpayer-provided subsidies; damaged everyone’s planned retirement benefits; and, using their superior negotiating skills, caused the government to be shut down on several occasions, sending thousands of federal employees home with no or deferred pay.
Indeed, that controlling political party has demonstrated government can certainly be the problem, but it does not have to be.
For those Americans who are happy with the present controlling political party’s problem-solving actions, they certainly know how to continue them.
For those who are not happy with the current state of affairs, they also know how to contribute to desired changes.
For all Americans who participate in this country’s government process, Happy New Year and may you have a successful 2019.
Wally Hollinger
Sun City
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments