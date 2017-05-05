Beaufort County school board chairman should resign

We call on Earl Campbell to resign from the Beaufort County Board of Education immediately.
He has repeatedly demonstrated his lack of focus on his responsibilities.
A year ago, he signed an agreement with the state that required the school board to assist Islands Academy to improve its educational outcomes. The agreement with the state obligated the school board to monitor and support the goals of the “Special Projects Application” and to reach out to community organizations and business entities to support student achievement at this school.
Campbell is guilty of dereliction of duty as a school board member. He failed to make the full board aware of the state’s designation of Islands Academy as a “non-performing school.” Thus, no board oversight was implemented, and the students there have not improved their reading and math skills. Some have even regressed.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
When questioned about this, he said he “forgot” because he was so busy working on the exit plan for former superintendent Jeff Moss.
This is the latest and most dire of his failures and has visible impact on students and families across the county.
Because of Campbell’s decision not to involve the board in remedying the situation, we will never know if board involvement in accordance with the signed agreement with the state could have saved this school.
Campbell needs to go and make room for a board member who can competently represent the students, parents, and taxpayers of Beaufort County.
Rebecca W. Bass
Richard Bisi
Co-Founders, Citizens Advocating Responsible Education (CARE)
Hilton Head Island
Lawyer TV ads stain profession
Oh, my gosh! Oh my gosh! Is it just me who finds these personal-injury attorney ads on TV disgusting?
What a disgrace and a huge stain on the legal profession, and an enormous injustice to the hardworking attorneys who are not out to gut huge portions of legal settlements. Why isn’t the bar association denouncing this? Why is it allowing it in the first place?
These mighty hawkers kindle the lust for money of injured persons to unparalleled heights. A message of “Justice is money! Money is justice!” says it all.
I can see some of these attorneys seething at this letter. These sue-happy lawyers may even go after me, like a snake that bites the hand that uncovers its lair. But they may be too busy chasing ambulances, competing feverishly among themselves to get the money these accident victims deserve (not to mention what they “deserve,” too!). If my son, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, ever used his military service for this type of commercial gain, I would be deeply ashamed.
Between the drug companies and the injury-lawyer ads on TV, you know who is making the money. Who else has the resources to saturate the airwaves like this? Attorneys who have turned our courts into America’s “piggy-bank.” A litigious society spun out of control.
Thank goodness there are lawyers who fight for fairness and justice without looking to line their own pockets. Those quiet professionals have earned my highest level of respect.
Gene Ceccarelli
Bluffton
Just who is dumb and lazy?
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an interview described President Donald Trump as undisciplined and one who didn’t read anything. He didn’t use any invectives or insults; he merely stated his observations of the most powerful man in the world, who did not win the popular vote in the 2016 election.
The president responded by calling Tillerson “dumb as a rock and lazy as hell.” This about a man who had a civil engineering degree from the University of Texas and ran the largest corporation in the world for 10 years. During his tenure, Exxon Mobil never filed for bankruptcy.
The president cannot spell, uses inappropriate punctuation, grammar and capitalization in his Twitter rants, and he lies fluently. He also spends most weekends at one of his golf courses. Who is really dumb as a rock and lazy as hell? Naw, not the president.
Paul Armstrong
Hilton Head Island
Comments